Hundreds of Berkshire residents without power as thunderstorm and flood warnings issued

Pittsfield — Hundreds of Berkshire County residents were without power on Thursday night, according to outage maps from Eversource and National Grid. A severe thunderstorm warning was also in place for the county, as well as a flood watch and flash flood warning for Southern and Central Berkshire, respectively.
As of 9 p.m. on Thursday, the largest cluster of outages was in Becket, where Eversource reported 316 customers were without power. The second largest was in Pittsfield near the border of Dalton, where 269 Eversource customers were without power. A third large cluster popped up in Stockbridge near the Stockbridge Bowl, where 48 customers were affected by outages.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch at 5 p.m. on Thursday through 6 a.m. on Friday for Berkshire County, a severe thunderstorm warning until 10 p.m. for Southern Berkshire County and a flash flood warning for Central Berkshire County until 10 p.m.
"Rivers and streams are already running high and any additional rainfall will go straight to run-off in areas that have recently flooded," a statement from the weather service reads, noting that the region is projected to get 1 to 1.5 inches of rain tonight, though local estimates could swell to 3 inches. The Pittsfield Municipal Airport reported about 1 inch of precipitation between 7:51 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.
The weather service also warned of 70 mph wind gusts and "half dollar size hail."
"This is a potentially deadly storm," the weather service says. "Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately."
The weather service also advises against driving vehicles in flooded roadways.