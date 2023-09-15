Hurricane Lee — likely to be weakened and downgraded to a tropical storm by Saturday night — is menacing the New England seaboard from Massachusetts to Maine, as well as Nova Scotia.

But here in the Berkshires, clouds and a stiff breeze will be the only fringe effects of the once-powerful tropical cyclone, as the National Hurricane Center describes it.

Day by Day . . . Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, high near 70 northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Partly cloudy at night, low in the upper-40s, less windy. Sunday: Sunny, around 75; Mostly cloudy at night with a 40 percent chance of showers, low in the mid-50s. Monday: Some clouds, a 40 percent chance of daytime showers, high near 70, overnight low 50-55. Tuesday: Mostly clear, high near 70, nighttime low in the upper-40s. Wednesday: Sunny, low-70s, mostly clear after dark, low around 50. Thursday: Fair, high near 75, overnight low 45-50. Friday: Clear, near 70, dropping to low-50s at night. Saturday (Sept. 23): Cloudy, mid-60s, down to mid-50s overnight. Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com

With wind gusts from 20 to 30 mph, it’s not a good day for boating on our lakes and rivers, but the Lee Founders Weekend and the Big E in West Springfield that opened Friday and runs until Oct. 1 are among the major attractions that should be in the clear, as far as storm impacts are concerned.

Preparations along the coast were in high gear Friday — Boston is expecting winds up to 50 mph, while the Cape, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket could see gusts ranging from 60 to 70 mph early Saturday. Down East Maine and portions of Atlantic Canada will bear the brunt of Lee’s remaining wrath this weekend.

For us, autumnal weather has finally arrived, with seasonable temperatures and a dry outlook for the next seven days, except for a 40 percent chance of showers Sunday night into Monday.

On Saturday, Northwest winds will be 10 to 20 mph and some gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible, with the strongest gusts in the high elevations of Berkshire County. Highs should be around 70.

Sunday will be mostly clear and comfortable with a cool start to the day, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Any rainfall should hold off until after dark.

Showers should taper off Monday night, with generally dry conditions for Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will be a bit below seasonal levels through Wednesday, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. By Thursday, a slight warmup is expected, with highs around 70 or slightly above.

AccuWeather.com’s early extended outlook for the busy weekend of Sept 22-24 calls for abundant sunshine on Friday, a thick cloud cover on Saturday and rain on Sunday. That weekend includes the three-day FreshGrass music festival at Mass MoCA in North Adams and the one-day Lenox Apple Squeeze on Sept. 23.

The Climate Prediction Center’s long-range forecast for Sept. 22-28 includes a strong signal for above-normal temperatures, along with slightly below-normal rainfall. The long-term average temperatures for the period range from pre-dawn lows in the mid-40s to afternoon highs in the mid-60s, based on historical National Weather Service data from Pittsfield Municipal Airport.

The autumn equinox arrives on Sept. 23 at 2:50 a.m. Sunrise in Berkshire County on that day is at 6:41 and sunset is at 6:48 as we continue to lose close to 3 minutes of daylight every day.

