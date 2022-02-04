The ice storm is a late arrival in the Berkshires, but it's still coming, forecasters say

So, where’s the snow and ice storm?
That was the question on the minds of many in the Berkshires on Friday morning, as dire predictions from the National Weather Service and other meteorologists had not yet come to pass.
With most schools in the county closed, along with some public facilities — including City Hall in Pittsfield — most of Berkshire County had escaped the wrath of the intense storm that covered a huge swath of the nation from Texas to Maine.
But a check-in with the government forecasters yielded the following: We’re sticking with our winter storm warning for central and north Berkshire, and a winter weather advisory for South County.
And by 9 a.m., Pittsfield Municipal Airport reported a temperature drop to 28 with light freezing rain. And at Harriman & West Airport in North Adams, it was 22, also with light freezing rain.
Road crews were seen out in force even before dawn, pre-treating major roadways with copious amounts of salt and sand.
“No changes,” the NWS lead meteorologist Ingrid Amberger stated. She noted power problems south and east of the Capital District and in parts of southern Vermont.
At mid-morning, National Grid reported scattered outages — fewer than 300 customers out of its nearly 35,000 in its North and South County service areas.
However, Eversource’s outage map revealed 23 percent of its Richmond customers blacked out, as well as 13 percent in Hancock, and a handful in Lanesborough and New Ashford.
The winter storm warning for north and central Berkshire remained in place until 5 p.m. Friday, as well as the winter weather advisory for South County, primarily from the MassPike to the Connecticut line.
The leading edge of the cold front stalled just to the south of the Berkshires and surrounding region, Amberger explained in an online analysis. That delayed the expected overnight temperature drop, keeping most of the county in a cold rain until after sunrise. But the transition to freezing rain and sleet was well underway by mid-morning, she added.
By mid-afternoon, the precipitation is likely to taper off as the storm shifts eastward. Additional flat ice accumulations of a tenth to a quarter inch are predicted, with 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet to follow, the weather service stated.
Before dawn on Saturday, a hard freeze is in the forecast, with lows in the single digits above zero. Temperatures will remain 15 degrees below normal, with highs struggling to reach 20, with wind chills considerably lower.
Dry and tranquil weather is predicted at least through Wednesday, with temperatures rebounding to near or slightly above the normal range of 13 to 31 in early February.