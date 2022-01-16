The icy grip eased on Sunday. But misery arrives Monday with snow, sleet, freezing rain and strong winds predicted

Wintry weather was a late arrival this season, but the intensity of the extreme cold over the past few days has been quite remarkable. Even on Sunday, with bright sunshine much of the day, temperatures struggled to get into the 20s as an Arctic high-pressure dome took its time moving out of the Northeast.
Over the past six days at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, the overnight low has been zero or below on five mornings, bottoming out at minus 7 early Saturday, with a daytime high of only 3 above. Sunday morning’s low was also 7 below.
No records were broken, since historical record lows have been in the teens and the low 20s below zero over the past 80 years. We’re in the coldest weeks of the winter, with averages ranging from a daily low of 13 to a high of 30 through the end of this month. A very gradual increase doesn’t begin until Feb. 2, fittingly on Groundhog Day, under a grudgingly strengthening sun.
Early risers on Monday may see a few inches of snow out the window across the Berkshires, if a notoriously tricky forecasting scenario plays out as a storm approaches from the Southeast U.S., expected to track just west of the Albany, N.Y., area.
The National Weather Service predicts 3 to 5 inches in South County, and 4 to 8 from Pittsfield to the Vermont line. Totals approaching one foot are likely in the high-elevation hill towns.
The wild card is a pattern we’ve seen frequently this season — what the forecasters call a “warm nose” of air well above ground level, producing sleet, freezing rain and even plain rain. The likely result is an icy glaze topping the base of snow.
Fortunately, traffic will be lighter than usual on Monday with schools, city and state offices, the Postal Service and some businesses closed to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.
The winter storm warning posted by the government forecasters extends until 10 p.m. Monday. Here are the predicted impacts:
— The combination of snowfall followed by a wintry mix is likely to cause very difficult travel due to heavy snow and reduced visibility.
— Strong winds could cause downed tree limbs and possible power disruptions, with gusts topping 30 mph.
— Snowfall totals for the Berkshires will vary greatly over short distances, based on elevation, with the lowest amounts (3 to 4 inches) in South County valleys and the highest (from 8 to 11 inches) possible in hill towns from Becket, Hinsdale and Peru north to Savoy and Florida.
— Because the exact track of the storm’s center over eastern New York is critical, the National Weather Service has only “moderate confidence” in the details of its forecast.
— The transition on Monday from snow to sleet and freezing rain, beginning around 9 a.m., is likely to cause the greatest challenges to safe travel.
The long-range outlook for Jan. 23-29 from the government’s Climate Prediction Center calls for below normal temperatures in western New England and slightly below normal snowfall.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
After the Northeast storm moves into Atlantic Canada on Monday, it will be a fairly quiet week for most of the U.S.
By next weekend, a coastal storm could rev up over the Southeast, moving along the Eastern Seaboard, but it’s too early to be specific about the details.
In between, a weak system out of Canada known as an “Alberta Clipper” could deposit some snow over the Great Lakes and northern New England.
The West could see some light precipitation this week, particularly over the Pacific Northwest and into the Northern Rockies as weakening systems cross the region, with mainly dry conditions elsewhere.
In Florida, look for plenty of sunshine over the next five days, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s to 60s from north to south.
CLIMATE UPDATE
“Don’t Look Up,” the new movie about a comet striking earth with devastating effects, is widely interpreted as a political and satirical allegory about climate change. It's the second most-watched original movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming company.
Whether it will affect American viewpoints on the warming atmosphere, with its drastic impact on weather year by year, remains to be seen.
But a new study by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication describes Americans as fitting into six distinct groups based on attitudes: the “Alarmed,” the “Concerned,” the “Cautious,” the “Disengaged,” the “Doubtful” and the “Dismissive.”
Over the last five years, the number of participants that fall under the “Alarmed” segment nearly doubled in size, the Yale research found.
The study has been surveying Americans since 2008. Here are brief descriptions of the categories:
— “Alarmed” Americans have no doubt about the reality of human-caused global warming, viewing it as an urgent threat and strongly backing climate policies to find solutions. This group is now one-third of U.S. adults, up from 18 percent in 2016. The change between March and September of last year was dramatic, a 9 percentage point increase, coinciding with extreme weather events and multiple climate records toppled.
— “Concerned” citizens, while they believe global warming is human-caused, a serious threat and also support climate policies, think the impacts are in the fairly distant future and are skeptical about the need for immediate action. They represent 25 percent of the adult population.
— The “Cautious” group, 17 percent, is less sure about whether global warming is occurring, whether it’s human-caused and how serious its impacts are.
— The “Disengaged” Americans, only 5 percent, pay little attention to the issue.
— The “Doubtful” group, 10 percent, doesn’t believe human-caused climate change is taking place, or they may think it’s part of a natural cycle.
— The 9 percent who are “Dismissive” deny global warming is real and strongly oppose climate change policies.
“Americans’ understanding of global warming’s reality and risks, and support for climate action is growing,” the researchers concluded. “The growth of the Alarmed segment, in particular, is encouraging because progress on climate change requires strong, coordinated, and sustained action, and the Alarmed are the most likely to demand and support these actions by leaders.”
The study preceded a spate of recent, well-publicized reports stating that the last seven years were the world’s warmest on record “by a clear margin.” The world’s oceans were also the “hottest ever recorded by humans” in 2021.