Icy weather blasting the Berkshires with freezing precipitation

Icy weather gripped the Berkshires on Sunday morning, making travel treacherous and providing a preview of the cold temperatures expected to come this week.
Freezing rain, drizzle and sleet has been pelting the region since the early hours of Sunday morning, glazing over roadways, side streets and walkways.
Most people are staying home, heeding the winter weather advisory the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. issued late on Saturday. However, the hotbed for traffic accidents seems to be in North Adams, where city police said they were responding to "multiple accidents" due to icy roads. In a social media post, police urged people to limit or avoid travel. In another post, the city said that Meadow Street is closed to vehicle traffic due to "a sheared off utility pole." The post indicated that National Grid has been notified, but the response will be delayed.
The City of Pittsfield also posted a warning on its Facebook page Sunday morning, noting that crews will "continue treating surfaces with temperatures expected to be blow freezing for most of the day."
City, town and state highway trucks have been out all salting and sanding, some pre-treating the roads overnight on Saturday.
With a tenth to a quarter-inch of ice predicted to coat trees from the daytime freezing rain, the strong winds that will kick up this evening may cause tree branches to break, resulting in some power outages. The greatest threat of the outages will be in the Berkshires, Taconic Hills of eastern New York and Southern Vermont.
As the icy precipitation ends by Sunday night, an arctic air mass will start to drop down from Canada. Berkshire temperatures will begin falling through the 20s and teens by Monday evening, reaching at or below zero readings on Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service predicts highs on Tuesday in the single digits. Factor in a stiff Northwest wind and the feel like temperature, or wind chill, will be in the negative numbers during the day through daybreak on Wednesday.
Forecasters say temperatures should rebound and be in the mid to up 20s for the second half of the week with no major storms or precipitation of any kind expected through next weekend.
The slippery, bone-chilling stretch of weather follows a few inches of snow on Friday that blanketed the Berkshires and improved ski conditions for the outdoor winter enthusiasts.