Icy weather grips the Berkshires causing treacherous travel, prelude to arctic blast this week

Icy weather gripped the Berkshires on Sunday, making travel treacherous and providing a preview of the cold temperatures expected to come this week.
The arctic air mass poised to blast the Berkshires late Monday will deliver the coldest weather of the winter.
"A second cold front will come through and temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight (Monday) and that will be our highs on Tuesday," said WNYT News Channel 13 Meteorologist Reed Kisselback. Channel 13 is a news partner with The Eagle
Freezing rain, drizzle and sleet has been pelting the region from the early hours of Sunday morning well into the afternoon glazing over roadways, side streets and walkways.
The majority of local and state police stations reported few if any accidents with Pittsfield police saying traffic there was very light during the day.
The Massachusetts Turnpike speed limit from Westfield to the New York State line was reduced to 40 mph due to the icy conditions.
While most people heeded the winter weather advisory the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. issued late on Saturday, several in North Adams still ventured out and ended up crashing their cars. City police said they responded to multiple accidents during the morning, the most serious being a vehicle into a utility pole on Meadow Street.
National grid was called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. and spent the next several hours replacing the pole and stringing up the utility lines. A power company spokesman said the incident resulted in a two-and-half hour power outage for three residences.
The majority of area police agencies reported a few cars off the road but no serious accidents as of late Sunday afternoon.
City, town and state highway trucks spent all day and into the evening salting and sanding, some pre-treating the roads overnight on Saturday.
With a tenth to a quarter-inch of ice predicted to coat trees from the daytime freezing rain, the strong winds expected to kick up Sunday night could cause tree branches to break, resulting in some power outages. The greatest threat of the outages were expected in the Berkshires, Taconic Hills of eastern New York and Southern Vermont.
With the icy precipitation ending by Sunday night, an arctic air mass was poised to drop down from Canada. Berkshire temperatures will begin falling through the 20s and teens by Monday evening, reaching near zero in some spots by Tuesday morning.
The slippery, bone-chilling stretch of weather follows a few inches of snow on Friday that blanketed the Berkshires and improved ski conditions for the outdoor winter enthusiasts.