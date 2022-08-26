An ideal last week of August, and Labor Day weekend looks great

Not too many of those “lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer” remain, as sung by Nat King Cole. Labor Day weekend is just a few days away, but plenty of fine weather is on the horizon before a fall season preview in early September.
Unfortunately, a succession of rain-free days for the week ahead means no relief from the worsening drought.
Before diving into the drought report, we’re happy to report a seasonable, low-humidity forecast for Saturday, followed by a refreshing overnight and a warmer Sunday with highs likely to reach or top 80 degrees.
Higher humidity and a touch of heat return during the week, with the only chance of rain — and possibly severe storms — expected on Tuesday or, more likely, early Wednesday.
The extended forecast for Thursday through Labor Day couldn’t be better for outdoor activities — sunshine and clear overnights all the way, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s, and pre-dawn lows in the mid-50s.
Temperatures have been above normal on 20 of August’s first 25 days, and rainfall totaled less than inch, compared to the average of 3.3 inches.
Shorter daylight has become more obvious, as we’re down to 13 hours and 20 minutes, a two-hour drop from the summer solstice peak.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Sept. 2-8 indicates warmer than normal temperatures over western New England, with rainfall below normal.
DROUGHT REPORT
Berkshire brooks, streams, rivers and lakes are running low, as are many of the county’s reservoirs. But we’re not seeing the scorched-brown lawns and leaves that are visible in eastern Massachusetts.
The U.S. Drought Monitor keeps the county split between moderate drought in the southwest sector and severe drought elsewhere.
Most of the state now faces “critical” conditions after the Drought Management Task Force added Cape Cod to that designation, which calls on residents and businesses to minimize water use and stop all non-essential outdoor watering.
Julia Blatt, executive director of the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance, has presented pictures of dry riverbeds, including the Cold River in the hill town of Florida, reduced to “a trickle.”
Six Berkshire communities continue with mandatory outdoor water-use restrictions: Williamstown, Adams, Cheshire, Dalton, Hinsdale and Pittsfield.
The drought has caused a potentially devastating impact on crop yield and fruit size. The state Department of Agricultural Resources recently announced that farmers in 12 counties (not including Berkshire) would be eligible for emergency loans through the federal government.
David Celino, chief fire warden for the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation, said it will take an event such as a tropical storm bringing two or three inches of rain to ease the drought.
Climate change is making droughts more frequent and severe, including in New England, according to NASA and the Environmental Protection Agency. Higher temperatures can speed up evaporation rates and leave soil parched, meaning Massachusetts can expect to have more dry days in the future, even if the region sees more rainfall overall.
Some concern is emerging about the quality of the upcoming fall foliage season, crucial to the Berkshires’ hospitality economy.
“If August ends the same way, and it looks like we’re not going to get a significant amount of rain, we’ll get a late season for fall foliage,” said Jay Racela, lab supervisor and lecturer at Williams College’s Center for Environmental Studies.
Although he described his prediction as an educated guess, it’s based in part on temperature and precipitation data dating back to 1892, as compiled at the college’s Hopkins Memorial Forest monitoring station.
“Predicting fall colors is a little like predicting the annual sap run — much easier to make sense looking back,” David Dethier, professor at the Williams College Department of Geosciences, told The Eagle.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
An advancing cold front across portions of the central/eastern U.S. may lead to pockets of moderate to locally heavy rainfall at times next week, especially in the Southern/Central Plains.
Showers and thunderstorms are also likely to continue across the Gulf Coast and Florida Peninsula, where locally heavy rainfall is possible.
Daytime highs 10 to 15 degrees above normal are expected over the Pacific Northwest into the Northern Rockies. A few places could challenge daily records for highs/warm lows. Elsewhere, slightly above normal temperatures are forecast for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast early- to mid-week while the central U.S. is expected to have near-normal readings for late August.
CLIMATE UPDATE
Rain fell in sheets over parts of eastern New England this week, triggering flash flood warnings in sections of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
It turns out that drought can actually make both rainfall and flash flooding more severe. Scientists warn that climate change is increasing weather whiplash — rapid changes from one extreme to another. That includes quick shifts from dry periods to wet.
“We’re seeing either no rain or very heavy rains,” said Ellen L. Mecray, regional climate services director for the Eastern region at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Over the past few years, Mecray said, scientists have also found that New England has been experiencing weeks-long dry spells.
“We saw in 2016, and again these past few summers, that it seems to stop raining in June, and starts again in the fall,” she said. “While we expect the region to be net-wet, as I like to say, there are definitely periods of dryness that we have to prepare for.”
“When heavy rain falls on these dried-out soils, most of the water tends to puddle or run off rather than soak in, leading to flash flooding,” said Jennifer Francis, an atmospheric scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Falmouth on Cape Cod.
Information from the Boston Globe was included in this report.