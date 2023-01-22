In preparation for storm, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation issues advisory, while the Massachusetts State Police impose a speed limit on I-90

In preparation for a winter storm that will blanket the region, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is urging drivers to exercise caution, while the Massachusetts State Police are imposing a speed limit on the westernmost portion of I-90 in the state.
MassDOT is advising travelers to expect snow in western and central regions of the Massachusetts tonight and in the northern regions of the state near the border with New Hampshire.
MassDOT via a news release advises drivers to get updated forecasts for travel late Monday and Monday night, as it expects a wintry mix of rain and snow will impact travel, especially on any untreated roadways.
In advance of the storm, MassDOT crews pretreated roadways Sunday. Additional crews will be mobilized to deploy "ice and storm operations" throughout Monday and Tuesday.
On Sunday night, the MSP imposed a 40 mph speed restriction on I-90 between the New York border and Westfield, at mile marker 41.
MassDOT advises that travelers should exercise caution especially in areas of higher elevation, primarily the northern and western parts of the state and along the New Hampshire border.