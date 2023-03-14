Berkshire County school districts closed or delayed on Wednesday, March 15, due to snowstorm

Close
police car blocking traffic during snowstorm
Police block traffic at the intersection of Route 20 and Dan Fox Drive in Pittsfield on Tuesday during the nor’easter that hit the region, taking down many trees and power lines and causing widespread power outages.
snowy trees bending power lines
Snow-laden and fallen trees put heavy pressure on power lines throughout the Berkshires during Tuesday’s nor’easter, causing widespread power outages.
cars drive around pickup truck pulling truck out of snow
Cars and trucks drive tightly around a pickup truck as it attempts to pull another truck from the snowy embankment on Tamarack Rd. in Pittsfield during Tuesday’s nor’easter.
Tree down on house
A tree fell on a house on Williams Street in Pittsfield.
line trucks driving on snowy road
Teams of line crews are seen around the Berkshires, at the ready to attend to the many downed power lines and trees during Tuesday’s nor’easter, which caused widespread damage and power outages.
Tree in front of house
A tree was knocked down in front of a house on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield.
Man holding large pole up tree
A contractor for Eversource uses a fiberglass pole to replace a fuse that broke on Holmes Road in Pittsfield. This fuse knocked out power to 40 homes in the area.
Man crosses street with umbrella in heavy snow
Pittsfield City Hall officials asked residents to stay home except for emergencies or other “essential travel.”
Workers shovel, plow snowy street
In Pittsfield, plows made at least one pass on main roads and some side streets early Tuesday morning as residents woke up to more than 6 inches of snow.
Jim Cantore in Lenox next to camera
Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore was spotted filming in Lenox on Tuesday morning.
Jim Cantore in front of camera holding snow
Jim Cantore, known for his animated weather reports across the country, tweeted scenes from Stockbridge early Tuesday morning.
Police car parked in snowy street
Police direct traffic on West Street on Tuesday as motorists try to drive through the snow
police officer talking to truck driver
Pittsfield police stopped traffic on West Street to help a truck driver who could not make it up the hill to Park Square.
snowy scene of houses and trees
A thick blanket of snow covers Jubilee Hill in Pittsfield.
Berkshire County residents woke up to more than 6 inches of snow with thousands without power Tuesday, March 14.
woman walking dogs in snow
Mindy Alston walks her dogs at The First Street Common in Pittsfield during heavy snowfall on Tuesday.
Pittsfield police stopped traffic Tuesday morning on West Street in Pittsfield to help a truck that was stuck trying to get up the hill to Park Square.
Jim Cantore reporting for tv in snow
Meteorologist Jim Cantore and his crew broadcast live for The Weather Channel across from the Lenox Town Hall as the forecasted nor’easter hits the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
camera crew shoots jim cantore weather report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore and his crew broadcast live for The Weather Channel across from the Lenox Town Hall as the forecasted nor'easter hits the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
truck driving in snowy weather
A few brave drivers navigate the roads in Great Barrington as the forecasted nor’easter hits the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
tree fallen across road on power lines
A fallen tree on Bears Den Rd. in Sheffield took down power lines, causing police to close the road to traffic.
tree fallen on power lines blocking road
A fallen tree on Bears Den Rd. in Sheffield took down power lines, causing police to close the road to traffic.
sheffield police car blocking snowy road
Sheffield Police block the entrance to Bears Den Rd. after a tree fell across the street, taking down power lines with it.
Kevin Bousquet scrapes snow off roof
Kevin Bousquet scrapes off heavy snow to relieve the weight on his roof on Berkshire School Road in Sheffield during the nor’easter that hit the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
woman uses broom to clear snow from tree
A woman knocks heavy snow from the dogwood trees in her front yard on Berkshire School Rd. in Sheffield as a nor’easter hit the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
cars drive around fallen tree during snowstorm
Cars drive around a fallen tree on Dan Fox Drive in Pittsfield during Tuesday’s nor’easter, which caused many downed trees and widespread power outages.
snowing in dark downtown lenox
Heavy snow falls in downtown Lenox Tuesday as the forecasted nor’easter hits the Berkshires.
plow and truck pass each other on snowy road
Plows and a few brave drivers navigate the roads in Great Barrington as the forecasted nor’easter hits the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
Michael Smith walking dogs in snow
Michael Smith walks his dogs Jagger and Saba along West St. in Great Barrington on Tuesday morning during the nor’easter that hit the region.
The Berkshires see signficant snow during a nor'easter storm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
A man shovels snow off of a porch roof
Nate Girard of 14 Leonard Street in North Adams shovels heavy snow off of the porch roof of his home on Tuesday.
Two people shovel snow
Christian Kelsey, 8, and his grandmother Mimi shovel the heavy snow from the sidewalk of their Ashland Street home in North Adams on Tuesday morning.
Snow on a side road with tire tracks in the slush
While many of the main roads were clear, side roads like Montana Street in North Adams were no plowed.
Snowplows are lined up at the gas pumps
Snowplows are lined up at the gas pumps at the Cumberland Farms in North Adams on Tuesday as snowplows and all-wheel drive vehicles were the only vehicles on the road as the authorities urged motorists to stay home.
A statue is surrounded by snow banks
Heavy, high snow banks surround the McKinley statue at the intersection of Park and Maple Street in Adams on Tuesday.
A fallen tree
A fallen tree in a parking lot near the Ashuwillticook Trail and Park Street in Adams on Tuesday.
Utility lines along Columbia Street in Adams.
Utility lines, heavy with snow, hang low across Columbia Street in Adams on Tuesday.
exterior of church on North Street
St. Joseph church on North Street in Pittsfield.
2023-03-14-STORMGJ-9.jpg
A truck on Route 116 in Cheshire appears trapped by downed power lines as much of Cheshire and neighboring hilltowns were without power due to the storm.
Two people walk down a road
A couple of people walk on Dean Street in Cheshire on Tuesday afternoon as much of Cheshire was without power due to downed lines.
Road closed sign and trees hang over with heavy snow
West Shaft Road near Route 2 in North Adams was closed due to downed trees.
Road closed
West Shaft Road near Route 2 in North Adams was closed due to downed trees.
2023-03-14-STORMGJ-13.jpg
Pedestrians share the road with motorists near the Cumberland Farms on the Mohawk Trail in North Adams on Tuesday.
A lineman on a pole
A lineman with Spectrum works on a utility pole near the Hadley Overpass in North Adams on Tuesday during the storm.
A tree branch balances on a utility wire
A fallen tree branch hangs on a utility wire on Ashton Avenue in North Adams closing a section of road.
Pedestrians cross the street
Pulling a sled with a child on board, a woman crosses Main Street in Williamstown near the Williams College campus on Tuesday.
A tree branch on a car near a house
A fallen tree branch narrowly missing a house and landing on a nearby parked car on West Main Street in North Adams.
The following Berkshire County school districts are closed or have a delayed start time Wednesday, March 14, due to the snowstorm.
Note: Some schools may upgrade their delays to closings throughout the night.
Closed Emma L. Miller North Adams Public Schools Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School Central Berkshire Regional School District Two-hour Delay Berkshire Hills Regional School District Mount Greylock Regional School Hancock Richmond Southern Berkshire Regional School District Pittsfield Public Schools Hoosac Valley Regional School District This article will be updated.
black dog walking through high snow
Barbara Lemaire Connors writes: "25-28 inches in Windsor."
snowy backyard with deck
Colleen Passetto's photo from Hinsdale.
child standing in high snow
Roxanne Malloy-Belanger's photo from Florida.
person sitting on snowy porch surrounded by snowbanks
Christen Simmons writes: "In the center of Hinsdale there has to be 2 feet. I have not measured but we were out shoveling snow blowing and it’s deep. And this was two hours ago and it’s still coming down.
snowy tree on fence
Susan Bean Reu's photo from Pittsfield.
snow on top of cars
Photo provided by Courtney Barnes.
snowy trees
Kelly McColgan Baldasaro's photo from Hinsdale.
snowy tree and deck
Ken Kushi's photo. Kushi writes: "4-6” wet heavy snow covering 2-3” wet slush in Ashley Falls, Ma."
tree knocked down
Teri Michaels' photo: "Not all that much yet in Housatonic."
Tree heavy with snow
Photo provided by Megan Meczywor.
Kid holding person in t-rex costumes hand
Trayanne Tierney: "Just a kid and his dinosaur in Cheshire! Snow day fun!"
kid in pink coat sitting in large snowbank
Kylie Nestle's photo. "25 inches in Windsor."
cars covered in snow
Scott Koczela: "I’d say we got 24-28” up in Windsor."
car turned on covered in deep snow
Ash Richardson took this photo at 6:30 a.m. near Ashmere Lake.
snow covered back steps
Tracy Aveyard: "Windsor, MA -- 25 inches so far this morning."
ruler stuck in snow
Courtney Barnes took this photo in Hinsdale.
snow covered back yard trees
Christa Murphy-Flaherty took this photo in Becket.
yellow ruler in snow
Tammi Ellie Mae Haines wrote: "17" over the mountain in Berlin, N.Y."
Deck table covered in high snow
Donny Kirchner Jr. took this photo in Peru at 7 a.m.
snow sculpture of a leprechaun
Photo provided by Becky Prew.
snowy tree on top of car
Liz Phoenix submitted this photo from Adams.
before and after photo of snow with dates on it
Photo submitted by Eileen Elizabeth Bellmore in Pittsfield.
ruler in high snow
Dawn Forbes took this photo in Windsor.
Grill covered in snow on deck
Photo provided by Kim Clark of Florida.
birds sitting on snow-covered bird feeder
Susan Musselwhite Coelho writes: "Birds were determined to have their breakfast this morning in Pittsfield."
basketball hoop filled with snow
Kelly McColgan Baldasaro submitted this photo taken at 10 a.m. in Hinsdale.
Car parked in plowed driveway
Sue Crossley took this photo in Becket.
Child holding measuring tape in high snow
Meaghan Phair Martin sent this photo from Otis.
Snow covered deck
Photo submitted by Kathy Carroll.
Back of truck piled with snow
Kelly Harper submitted this photo from Windsor.
snowy farm with large white chicken hidden in snow
Elaine Daniels writes: "This is called 'FIND THE CHICKEN'
Cheshire, Ma."
Tree on snowy road
Dana Marie took this photo in Pittsfield of a tree across the road.