Berkshire County school districts closed or delayed on Wednesday, March 15, due to snowstorm

The following Berkshire County school districts are closed or have a delayed start time Wednesday, March 14, due to the snowstorm.

Note: Some schools may upgrade their delays to closings throughout the night.

Closed

  • Emma L. Miller
  • North Adams Public Schools  
  • Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School
  • Central Berkshire Regional School District

Two-hour Delay

  • Berkshire Hills Regional School District
  • Mount Greylock Regional School
  • Hancock
  • Richmond
  • Southern Berkshire Regional School District
  • Pittsfield Public Schools
  • Hoosac Valley Regional School District

This article will be updated.

