It’s late February, but temps into midweek will feel more like late March. Snow? Maybe Thursday into Friday

We’re back on the temperature rollercoaster following a surprise 2- to 3-inch snowfall on Saturday thanks to an “Alberta clipper” that was more potent than expected.
Bare ground was replaced by a more typical snowy landscape for late February, but rapid melting is likely as highs approach and then top 50 on Monday through Wednesday, along with a steady but light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Overnight lows from early to mid-week also will be above normal. The historical average temperatures for the final week of the month range from 17 to 35, based on records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. February remains on track for far below average snowfall, with only 3 inches so far compared to the monthly norm of 16 inches.
But with rapid cycles of thaws, refreezes and more thaws, anticipate a formidable mud season in our rural areas and more potholes on our urban streets during March.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service are watching a potential snowstorm for Thursday into Friday, though there’s a potential for a snow-rain mix during the day on Friday.
“We feel that it is too early to message potential impacts,” meteorologist Dan Thompson stated in an online post. “But there is at least potential for a widespread accumulating snow, which has been hard to come by in this winter which has been dominated by mixed precipitation events.”
The long-range outlook from Feb. 27-March 5 indicates somewhat colder than normal temperatures for the Northeast, while precipitation will be slightly below normal.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
A significant winter storm is impacting areas of the Plains into the Great Lakes into Tuesday. Temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees below average over the northern states; in contrast, temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above average over the central and southern High Plains. These warm temperatures, combined with strong winds and dry conditions, will create elevated to critical fire weather conditions in that region.
From Wednesday through Friday, there’s a threat of heavy rainfall from the lower Mississippi/Tennessee Valleys to the mid-Atlantic as well as a heavy snow and ice potential from the southern Plains to the Northeast.
An intense cold air mass from Canada will significantly reduce temperatures across much of the western and central U.S. by the middle of the week, including widespread record cold, especially frigid from the northern High Plains to the Northern/Central Plains where daytime highs and overnight lows could dip as much as 40 degrees below normal.
This very cold air will spread but gradually modify later in the week across the Midwest and the East. Meanwhile, much warmer temperatures are expected across the Southeast with some record highs likely.
In the Carolinas, temperatures will surge through the 70s into the low 80s by Friday, with partly cloudy skies.
Southern Florida should be partly sunny with occasional showers and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s through the week. The Gulf Coast from Tampa-St. Pete to Naples will be even warmer, with fair skies, no rain, and highs from 80 to 85.
CLIMATE UPDATE
Two major studies released last week focus on sharply rising sea levels and on the mega-drought in the American Southwest.
The U.S. coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, according to the report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and six other federal agencies.
The projected increase is especially alarming given that in the 20th century, seas along the Atlantic coast rose at the fastest clip in 2,000 years. Nicole LeBoeuf, director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service, warned that the cost will be high, pointing out that much of the American economy and 40 percent of the population are along the coast.
The report “is the equivalent of NOAA sending a red flag up” about the accelerating rise in sea levels, said University of Wisconsin-Madison geoscientist Andrea Dutton. The coastal flooding the U.S. is seeing now “will get taken to a whole new level in just a couple of decades.”
“We can see this freight train coming from more than a mile away,” Dutton stated. “The question is whether we continue to let houses slide into the ocean.”
“It’s going to be areas that haven’t been flooding that are starting to flood,” study co-author William Sweet said. “Many of our major metropolitan areas on the East Coast are going to be increasingly at risk.”
By the middle of the century, sea levels in Boston and elsewhere in the Northeast are likely to be about 16 inches higher than they were in 2000 — a much more significant increase than over the previous century.
The report also found that the region will likely experience significantly higher tides and sunny-day flooding than the rest of the U.S. coastline, imperiling more coastal homes, roads, and drinking water and sewer systems.
Boston had 11 days of such flooding in 2020, more than twice the number in 2000. In a decade, NOAA scientists have projected there could be as many as 35 days of such flooding, and up to 95 days a year by 2050. Boston officials said they recognize the threat and are developing plans to protect city neighborhoods, as well as Logan International Airport from up to 40 inches of sea-level rise.
In a worst-case scenario, the government reported sea levels in the Northeast could rise as much as nearly two feet by 2050. By comparison, over the past century, sea levels in the region have risen by just under one foot.
By 2100, the scientists estimate, coastal waters off the Northeast could rise between 2 feet and 7 feet, and keep going, to as high as 12 feet by 2150.
Turning to the American Southwest, the drought there has become so severe that it’s now the driest two-decade stretch in the region in at least 1,200 years, and scientists said climate change is largely responsible. The drought, which began in 2000 and has reduced water supplies, devastated farmers and ranchers and contributed to wildfires across the region, had previously been considered the worst in 500 years, according to the researchers.
But exceptional conditions in the summer of 2021, when about two-thirds of the West was in extreme drought, “really pushed it over the top,” said A. Park Williams, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who led an analysis using data from tree rings to gauge drought. The finding: 2000-21 is the driest 22-year period since 800 A.D., which is as far back as the data goes.
The researchers found the current drought wouldn’t be nearly as severe without global warming. They estimated that 42 percent of the drought’s severity is attributable to higher temperatures caused by greenhouse gases accumulating in the atmosphere.
“The results are really concerning, because it’s showing that the drought conditions we are facing now are substantially worse because of climate change,” said Williams. “But also there is quite a bit of room for drought conditions to get worse.”
Material from the Associated Press, the Boston Globe, The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times was included in the Climate Update.