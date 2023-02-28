Snowfall lighter than expected in the Berkshires. Here's what we got so far ...

Nature’s snow guns delivered a moderate shot of gently fluffy snow to the Berkshires overnight into Tuesday. As of early morning, snowfall totals came in on the low end of government forecasts, ranging up to 4 inches countywide.
Based on winter storm warnings from the National Weather Service posted on Monday, nearly all public schools countywide had a snow day.
As dawn broke, the weather service downgraded the warnings to winter weather advisories for Berkshire County and the surrounding region.
“The event has generally underperformed a bit with little to no accumulation ongoing at the moment,” forecaster Dan Thompson said. “However, additional light accumulation that could result in slippery travel conditions is still expected.”
On and off light snowfall was expected to wind down by the afternoon, adding another inch or two to the white blanket covering the landscape. Road crews were out early, in some communities starting at 3 a.m., clearing the way for morning commuters.
Preliminary snowfall totals reported to the weather service ranged from 3 to 4 inches in Stockbridge, Lenox and Pittsfield to less than 2 inches in Williamstown and 3 inches in North Adams and Clarksburg.
For the rest of the week, somewhat milder temperatures are expected, along with a chance of rain showers late Wednesday after a partly cloudy day.
Cloudy skies are expected Thursday into the weekend, and the next snowfall is forecast for Friday afternoon until midday Saturday.