Light snow whitens the landscape in Berkshire County

It was only 2 to 3 inches, at the most, but Friday morning’s light snowfall whitened and brightened the drab Berkshire landscape while limiting disruptions of work and school schedules.
Amounts were fairly uniform countywide, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, with the highest amounts in Sandisfield and neighboring towns close to the Connecticut border, as well as in Becket, Lanesborough and Savoy.
Despite the totals that came in on target with forecasts, area roadways were slick during the morning commute to work and school. Road crews were out in force, sanding, salting and plowing to clear highways and main roads.
Only a handful of schools took a snow day — North Adams, Gabriel Abbott Memorial in Florida, BART in Adams and Emma Miller Elementary in Savoy.
Others, including Adams-Cheshire, Central Berkshire, Clarksburg, Hancock, Mount Greylock Regional, Pittsfield and Southern Berkshire Regional, opened with a two-hour delay. (Taconic High and Reid Middle in Pittsfield were closed because of a staff shortage).
After a sunny — but chilly — Saturday with highs in the 20s, another shot of wintry weather is expected on Sunday, with a mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain causing messy and slippery travel. Government forecasters in Albany expect to post winter weather advisories.
An Arctic blast will invade the region beginning on Monday, with blustery winds and potential bands of snow showers from the Great Lakes reaching into the Berkshires.
Tuesday will be bone-chilling, with highs only reaching the teens, followed by lows near zero by dawn on Wednesday. Temperatures will moderate for the rest of the week, and no significant snowstorms are indicated.
Friday’s fast-moving coastal storm packed more of a wallop east and south of the Berkshires. Boston and New York City picked up about seven inches.
National Weather Service tallies in central and eastern Massachusetts included 13 inches in Norwood, 12 inches in Westwood, 10 inches in Hopkinton, Foxborough, Franklin, Sharon, Milford and Webster and 9 inches in Ashland, Wrentham, Chelsea, Milford and Manchester-by-the-Sea.