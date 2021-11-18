Where and when you can see November's full moon lunar eclipse in Berkshire County

Although Nov. 19 doesn’t sound like a significant moment in history, it turns out this date holds a once-in-a-thousand-year-event: one of the longest partial lunar eclipses to occur within a span of 1,000 years.
The eclipse's peak will occur at 4:02 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 19, and will last for three hours and 28 minutes. The entire event will last about six hours, from the moment the moon first enters Earth's shadow until it leaves.
This eclipse aligns with the full moon of November, known as the Frosty Moon or Beaver Moon, signaling the beginning of the winter season when the indigenous Americans set traps for beavers to harvest their fur in preparation for winter, according to Passant Rabie for Inverse.
The last time a lengthy lunar eclipse took place was 581 years ago on Feb. 18, 1440, and the next longest lunar eclipse will not appear until 648 years from now on Feb. 8, 2669, according to Graham Jones for TimeandDate.com.
Current weather forecasts in Berkshire County predict over 50 percent chance of rain for Pittsfield beginning at 6 tonight and may last until midnight, but skies should clear in time for eclipse viewing.
“November’s lunar eclipse will be very close to a total lunar eclipse, with just a sliver of the moon missing Earth’s dark inner shadow,” AccuWeather reports. “Because of this, it may be possible for the moon to briefly appear rusty orange or red, similar to what occurs during the height of a total eclipse.”
Where in the sky should Berkshire County residents look?
“Anywhere the sky is clear,” says Jay Pasachoff, Chair and Field Memorial Professor of Astronomy at Williams College and Director of the Hopkins Observatory. Pasachoff suggests looking to the west, or in the direction of the New York border.
“I would look between 3 and 4 a.m., just to hope for a thin spot in the clouds,” he says. “The peak is just after 4 a.m., and the moon could be very faint but have a slight reddish glow."
A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, whereas a partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, sun, and moon line up, but not as perfectly as a total eclipse. About 97 percent of the moon will be covered by Earth’s shadow during the phenomenon’s peak, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.
While this eclipse has some rare elements, Pasachoff says this event doesn’t bare much scientific significance, rather it’s just fun to see.
“There is nothing special about tonight’s lunar eclipse,” he says. “Our science team, including Williams College students Peter Knowlton and Anna Tosolini, and alumnus Muzhou Lu ‘13 are joining me in Chile to fly at 39,000 feet east of Punta Arenas near Antarctica to see and study the total solar eclipse of December 4.”