Clarence Fanto: Looking for sun? Make the most of the weekend.

As we enter the final week of April, it’s tempting to feel impatient about the ongoing cool weather pattern over the region. But it’s not unusual — actually, the average temperature for the month so far is slightly above normal, thanks to a run of warm days a couple of weeks back.
Clouds have persisted and rainfall has prevailed on 13 days so far, though sunshine and fair-weather clouds were most welcome on Friday.
The weekend looks mainly dry but chilly, with just an outside chance of a few light rain showers on Saturday. For outdoor activities, Sunday looks even better, with sunshine and highs near 60.
As for the week ahead, the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., sums it up as “unsettled, wet and cool.” A stagnant weather pattern will keep it mostly cloudy, with a steady rainfall likely Monday night into Tuesday.
After a brief respite, rain showers return Tuesday night through Wednesday, with a gradual improvement toward the end of the week. Daytime highs are likely to remain in the low 50s at best on Thursday and Friday, with sunshine returning.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for April 29-May 5 indicates a continuation of cooler than average temperatures for western New England, with near-normal rainfall.
National overview
Yet another wintry storm will blast the northern Rockies and Plains with heavy snow and blizzard conditions on Saturday, as winds gust close to hurricane force at 75 mph. Travel will be very difficult to impossible at times, with power disruptions and tree damage also expected.
The government’s Weather Prediction Center calls it “a powerful and dynamic April storm system, producing a plethora of weather hazards.”
Total snowfall amounts by the time the storm exits on Sunday are forecast to exceed 1 foot across northeast Wyoming, eastern Montana, western North Dakota, and northwest South Dakota. Parts of the higher terrain of the northern and central Rockies, extending into southwest Montana, western Wyoming, Utah, and western Colorado, could also see snowfall totals over a foot.
Severe thunderstorms are expected over the upper Midwest and southern Plains, with several tornadoes possible.
Summer-like highs into the 80s are likely in the Ohio Valley on Saturday; the warmup reaches the mid-Atlantic states on Sunday.
During the week, apart from the chilly rain over the Northeast, a slow-moving system will keep rain in the forecast in the Northwest. Warmth and plenty of sunshine will continue in the Southwest.
Meanwhile, the West Coast should be dry through most of the week. Above-average temperatures could include record highs in southern California, where Los Angeles may see a 90-degree Monday, while northern and central California remain in the 60s.
South Florida can expect partly sunny skies with passing showers and highs from 80 to 85, while the Gulf Coast from Naples to Tampa-St. Pete enjoys sunshine most of the time, with daytime temperatures in the upper 80s.
In the Carolinas, highs near 80 and clear skies will rule through the week.
Climate update
A newly released poll shows a large majority of Massachusetts residents acknowledge the impact of climate change, with concerns focusing on increased flooding, extreme heat waves and more powerful storms either already happening or very likely within five years.
The poll by The Boston Globe and The MassINC Polling Group found 48 percent ranked climate in the highest category of concern, down slightly from 53 percent in 2019, the last time the poll was taken. But fewer than half plan to vote based primarily on climate issues or take steps such as switching home heat off fossil fuels.
“Climate change is the kind of issue where people still think they can put it off on the back burner of their minds, especially when they’re dealing with COVID, when they’re dealing with inflation, when they’re dealing with all kinds of other terrible things in the world,” said Richard Parr, research director with MassINC.
Many more Democrats than Republicans ranked climate as a very serious issue, 62 percent compared to 22 percent.
If Massachusetts aims to meet a statewide goal of reducing emissions by 50 percent of 1990s levels by 2030 and reaching net-zero by 2050, it will require a vast expansion of clean energy on the electrical grid, the conversion of buildings off fossil fuels and the electrification of transportation.