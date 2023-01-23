Weather-related accidents on Massachusetts Turnpike reported at higher elevations

Massachusetts State Police in both Westfield and Lee said there were spinouts and weather-related accidents taking place on the western portion of the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday.

State police in Lee reported a couple weather-related accidents and referred a reporter to the media relations.

In Westfield, State Trooper Michael O'Neil said that just before 10 a.m. there had been three accidents in the past 20 minutes on Blandford Mountain and at higher elevations.

"Nothing crazy," he said. "All single cars."