Weather-related accidents on Massachusetts Turnpike reported at higher elevations

Massachusetts State Police said there have been multiple weather-related car crashes on the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police in both Westfield and Lee said there were spinouts and weather-related accidents taking place on the western portion of the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday.

Berkshire County can expect snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour on Monday

State police in Lee reported a couple weather-related accidents and referred a reporter to the media relations.

In Westfield, State Trooper Michael O'Neil said that just before 10 a.m. there had been three accidents in the past 20 minutes on Blandford Mountain and at higher elevations.

"Nothing crazy," he said. "All single cars."

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

