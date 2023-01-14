Massachusetts Department of Transportation issues storm advisory through Monday

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is issuing a storm advisory today through Monday due to reports of freezing rain and snow in some areas of the state via a news release.
MassDOT advises that drivers should allow extra travel time and check forecasts for their routes and destinations.
"The National Weather Service forecast says the storm system will continue to impact travel in the overnight hours tonight and the public should expect snow accumulations in various statewide regions, freezing rain, sleet and heavy winds which may reduce visibility and impact travel," the release reads. "Precipitation will continue during the day on Sunday."
MassDOT crews will be chemically treating and salting roadways but rain, freezing rain and snow in various statewide regions may result in slippery conditions which will impact roadway conditions.
“If traveling, especially in the next 48 hours, drivers should put safety first and check forecasts for the routes they will take” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.