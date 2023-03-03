After the snow, look for a calmer week in the Berkshires, with seasonable temperatures

A message in my email inbox Friday afternoon asked me to “stop predicting winter weather so I can start planting my garden.” The writer, with a fine sense of humor, later informed me that he’ll wait until May, as usual.
I second that emotion. Early March is a time when most of us become winter-weary, though climate change has caused a generally mild season with below-average snowfall and savings on heating costs compared to an “old normal” winter.
The predicted snowstorm, to the extent that the forecast is verified, should be over by Saturday afternoon following a relatively pleasant Friday with highs topping 40 in most of the county. Snow totals range from 4 to 6 inches south of the MassPike to as much as 10 inches in North Berkshire, especially the hill towns.
What’s next? After slow clearing, we can welcome the return of sunshine on Sunday as well as Monday, with highs above 40 both days.
After some rain and snow showers on Tuesday, the rest of the week looks fairly quiet at this time, with seasonable temperatures in the upper 30s down to the 20s at night.
The outlook for March 11-17 from the government’s Climate Prediction Center signals somewhat colder than normal temperatures, with above normal rain or snowfall.
And here are two signs of spring: Daylight saving time returns 2 a.m. March 10 and the vernal equinox, better known as the spring equinox is on March 20, at 5:24 p.m. to be exact, when daylight extends to about 12 hours.