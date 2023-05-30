National Weather Service issues air quality alert for Berkshires as smoke drifts from Canadian wildfire

Skies over the Berkshires could be hazy this evening as a plume of smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia is over New England.
The National Weather Service in Albany has issued an air quality alert Tuesday afternoon through midnight.
"Some of the contribution is definitely from the smoke from the fires," said Tom Wasula, the lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Albany. Forecasters can see smoke in satellite imagery, he added.
The air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups Tuesday afternoon and evening with an Air Quality Index of 101 to 150, according to a Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection forecast. That means people with heart or lung disease, older adults or children should avoid exercising for long periods outside. Parts of southeastern New England were hazy Tuesday morning, according to the NWS.
In July 2021, smoke from massive wildfires in the western U.S and Canada blanketed the Berkshires with haze.
This time, the warning comes from the east in Nova Scotia where 16,000 people have evacuated as multiple wildfires fires burned Tuesday.