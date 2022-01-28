A nor’easter could dump up to 6 inches of snow in the Berkshires. But eastern New England is bracing for a blizzard.

A nor’easter forming off the Southeast coast is poised to dump up to 6 inches of snow in the Berkshires, and usher in gusty winds and another cold snap.
Eastern Massachusetts is bracing for a much greater impact, with rare blizzard warnings up for the metro Boston area, the Cape and the Islands. Snow totals could approach 2 feet by Saturday night.
The National Weather Service in Albany posted a 24-hour winter storm watch for the Berkshires, set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Snow should begin between sunrise and midday on Saturday, ending after dark as the powerful storm picks up speed offshore. Wind gusts should peak between 30 and 40 mph.
Here are the key takeaways from National Weather Service online reports and maps:
• Snowfall in the western half of Berkshire County is expected to range from 2 to 3 inches, with 4 to 6 inches likely in the eastern section, from Sandisfield, Otis, Monterey, Lee and Becket to Adams, North Adams, Savoy, Florida and points between.
• Central Berkshire, including Pittsfield, Dalton and Lenox should see 3 to 5 inches, according to the government forecasters. Slightly lower amounts are likely in western sections from Great Barrington north to Richmond, Lanesborough, Hancock and Williamstown.
• Confidence is increasing on the path and impacts from the coastal storm. Enhanced snowfall could increase totals in the Berkshires if the track of the nor’easter shifts slightly westward, leading to a potential upgraded winter storm warning for the county.
• Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-teens. Combined with the strong winds, blowing and drifting snow will be a threat as the flakes are expected to be lightweight and fluffy.
• After several more days in the deep freeze, a dramatic change should cheer winter-weary residents, with temperatures topping 40 on Wednesday and nearing 50 on Thursday, with a possible rainfall causing rapid snow and ice melting.
• To the east, heavy snow, possibly damaging winds and coastal flooding are predicted, with the greatest snowfall amounts expected across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island this weekend.
The weather service’s blizzard warning covers portions of eastern, northeastern, and southeastern Massachusetts from 7 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday. It is in place for areas including Boston, Quincy, Gloucester, Cape Cod and the Islands, and Plymouth.
Snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches are expected in those areas, with wind gusts possibly reaching as high as 70 mph along the southeastern coast, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, the weather service said.
Blizzard conditions develop when sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or more occur, with snow and blowing snow reducing visibility to a quarter of a mile or less for three hours or more.
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Massachusetts except the Berkshires, as well as portions of Connecticut and Rhode Island through Saturday night. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible in the Pioneer Valley from Springfield to Northampton, possibly more.
Southeastern portions of the state are expected to be hit the hardest. From 7 p.m. on Friday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, forecasters anticipate nearly 16 inches in Boston, while South Shore communities like Plymouth are expected to see higher amounts of around 22 inches.
Central Massachusetts communities from Framingham to Worcester are set to pile up more than 10 inches.
Travel in the affected areas is likely to be difficult to impossible, and motorists are strongly urged to stay off the roads, the weather service in Boston stated. Air travel throughout the Northeast and points south is also likely to be hard-hit.