North Adams Campus of BMC operated on generator during snowstorm; patients advised to stay home except for urgent medical needs

PITTSFIELD — A hospital backup generator that had been tested Monday was put to use Tuesday morning after the nor'easter knocked out power at the North Adams Campus of Berkshire Medical Center.

“I believe power has been restored,” Michael Leary, director of communications for Berkshire Health Systems, told The Eagle shortly before 11 a.m.

Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington and Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield were both operating with full power and without any interruption following an overnight storm that dumped wet, heavy snow across the Berkshires.

“We do a planning in advance of every storm to make sure that our generators are full, that they can operate over a long, extended period of time if needed,” Leary said. “The other thing that the main hospital has is what's called a dual feed from Eversource, which means it has two main [electric] feeds coming into it. If one of the main feeds does go down, the secondary main feed immediately goes on, before we would have to resort to a generator.”

Leary said the emergency rooms at the hospitals have been busier than usual as of Tuesday morning, partly due to patients in need of oxygen, who lost power at their homes.

“We are of course taking care of those patients,” Leary said. “We have also been in contact with the emergency planning group across the county to see if they would potentially open shelters as needed for individuals who might need to access power.”

Staff that might have found themselves snowbound at home could get rides in four-wheel drive vehicles if needed, Leary said.

“We have to credit our providers, and our staff members from across the system who came in today, kind of braving the roads out there,” he said.

All campuses and services at Berkshire Health Systems are open Tuesday, including the cancer center.

“Due to the storm, however, we are recommending that unless the patient's visit is urgent, or they're scheduled for a procedure or a treatment that cannot or should not be postponed, that they stay home,” Leary said. “And if they do have an appointment at one of our physician practices, we're asking them to call ahead to determine if the office is open.”

Some providers will provide telehealth appointments Tuesday, he said.