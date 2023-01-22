North Adams reminds residents of parking ban ahead of Sunday storm

Ahead of Sunday's storm that might bring 6 to 10 inches of snowfall to Berkshire County, North Adams reminded residents via a news release of the city's winter parking ban, which remains in effect until it lifts April 15, per city ordinance.
"The City of North Adams has been actively monitoring the current weather system forecasted to impact our area beginning this evening and lasting through Monday," the release reads. "We are concerned that the storm will be a combination of snow, sleet, and rain. At this time, we remind everyone that the overnight parking ban is in effect and will be enforced."
Any cars that delay snow removal will be towed, according to the city. It will provide further updates on its Facebook page as the storm progresses, per the release.
Community members needing assistance during the storm can contact the city's public safety dispatch at 413-664-4945.