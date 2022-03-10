Berkshires brace for more winter, even as daylight saving time returns

It might be time to spring ahead, but winter isn't done with us yet.
Acknowledging a highly complicated and tricky scenario, the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has posted a winter storm watch for Berkshire County from Pittsfield north to the Vermont line from 10 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Sunday.
Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday.
If two approaching storms lines up as computer models indicate, heavy snow is possible, with 5 to 9 inches of accumulation, winds gusting to 40 mph and difficult travel conditions.
The heaviest snowfall rate, at least 1 inch per hour, would be from late Saturday morning into the afternoon, according to the government forecasters, with reduced visibility caused by blowing and drifting snow.
South Berkshire is likely to see 3 to 5 inches.
The first storm is likely to approach western New England and upstate New York from the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes on Friday night. But, its impact might begin as light rain before things get really dicey Saturday morning, meteorologist Tom Wasula explained in an online analysis.
“It’s a rapidly evolving situation unfolding Saturday morning,” he said, as colder air filters into the region. A second storm is forecast to develop, off the southern New Jersey coast, and its offshore track toward southeast New England will determine how much snow we get.
A band of heavy snow is forecast to set up, impacting the northern half of Berkshire County, though timing is tricky, Wasula acknowledged. The winter storm watch also covers New York’s Capital Region north to Saratoga, as well as the eastern Catskills. Even more snow, 8 to 12 inches, is expected in southern Vermont.
But, subtle shifts in the storm’s track might increase or decrease snow totals, Wasula stated, reflecting an abundance of caution.
Storm predictions this winter have been especially challenging, often falling short of the mark and occasionally exceeding forecasts, as with Wednesday’s snowfall that totaled 4 to 5 inches in Berkshire County, instead of 1 to 3 inches, as expected.
By late Saturday night, the snow should taper off, and a more tranquil scenario is expected for early next week, with temperatures moderating from below normal this weekend to slightly above normal starting Monday.