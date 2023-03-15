Out of power, West Stockbridge residents found a warm place to gather — and internet service — in the Town Hall and library

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Curt Wilton knew what to expect of the nor’easter that hit the Berkshires this week: counterclockwise rotation.
“We hate to see that,” said Wilton, who is the director of the West Stockbridge Department of Public Works. “Because if you're sitting on that rotation, it just sits there and it dumps and dumps and dumps, and we're sitting there saying, ‘Well, this is gonna be awful.’”
And awful it was.
During the storm, trees laden with snow fell, taking out power lines serving all three of the town’s main feeds, Wilton said.
Starting Tuesday and through much of Wednesday, 721 customers in the town, or 71 percent, were living without power and internet service. By 6 p.m., 271 customers were still without power, according to a Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency map that is updated every 15 minutes.
The town’s road crew of just four worked overnight trying to keep roads open.
There were a total of 18 fire calls, including at one involving a transformer, said Fire Chief Steve Traver, who was relieved that Wednesday was quiet.
Town staff opened the community room in Town Hall, and residents came to use the microwave oven there and warm up. That room remained open Wednesday evening with cots provided by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
The library also opened for regular hours, after being closed Tuesday by the storm.
Rachel Alter, library director, said 11 patrons came in to use the one hotspot available to hook into the internet and to charge their cellphones and devices.
The other two library-owned hotspots happened to be out on loan, so Alter set up the one remaining for use by nine patrons and herself, the maximum allowed under contract.
At the library, “It became kind of a village square, so people were joking and reminiscing” about other storms. “So some rumors have been swirling about what time power’s to go back on, and you know, it gets to be kind of festive, almost.”
She said there was some talk, “comparing notes about trees down at their homes, power lines down, the temperature in their houses this morning.”
National Grid and Eversource both brought in crews ahead of the storm to Berkshire County.
National Grid, which covers West Stockbridge, imported personnel from Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
It brought in 460 crews to western and central Massachusetts, including 90 in the Great Barrington area and 70 in the North Adams area.
“We expect to have 95 percent of affected customers back online and with power by 11 p.m. tonight — hopefully sooner,” John LaMontagne, a spokesman for National Grid, wrote in an email. “We will continue to work until every customer’s power has been restored.”
Priscilla Ress, Eversource spokesperson, wrote Tuesday, “We have brought in hundreds of line and tree crews to Western Massachusetts as the restoration continues. We expect to have power significantly restored by 10 p.m. tonight.”
As of 6:15 p.m., Eversource reported 2,293 customers in Western Mass were without power, a total of 1.03 percent of its customers.
As to internet service, Lara Pritchard, senior director of communications for the northeast region of Charter Communications, wrote, “The overwhelming majority of any interruption in our service is tied to loss of commercial power. Once, commercial power resumes, our service comes back online.”