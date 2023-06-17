The rain is needed, but a partial weekend washout? A disappointing forecast for mid-June

The summer solstice arrives on Wednesday, at 10:57 a.m. to be precise. But the rather gloomy weather pattern remains in place, with chillier temperatures than normal for mid-June, and frequent batches of hit-or-miss showers. Sustained summer sunshine, aka beach weather, is still on the distant horizon.
At least, we’re expected to emerge from the pre-drought “abnormally dry” category when next week’s U.S. Drought Monitor update is issued on Thursday, thanks to more than an inch of beneficial rain by Wednesday. For the month so far, with 2 inches in the rain barrel as recorded by the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, the region is close to normal for June and for the year so far (snowmelt and rainfall combined).
A coastal rainmaker forming off Long Island, N.Y., may spoil outdoor activities in the Berkshires on Saturday. “The forecast area needs another soaking rain,” said forecaster Tom Wasula at the weather service’s Albany, N.Y., office.
At least another inch is likely over the next three days, especially with scattered thunderstorms from time to time starting Saturday afternoon. “It will be a damp and cool day with highs running 10 to 15 degrees below normal,” he pointed out. That means the low 60s for Western Massachusetts.
A brighter outlook is in store for Sunday, which does not shape up as a washout as the storm moves offshore east of Cape Cod and the Islands. But scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms remain in the mix, along with some breaks of sunshine, especially in the afternoon. Father's Day highs may approach 70.
For the work week, clouds persist with chances of afternoon showers on Monday and Tuesday, but daytime highs should reach seasonal norms in the mid-70s. Starting Wednesday through Friday, more sun and warmer temperatures are likely to return, though overnight lows will remain comfortably cool, dipping into the 50s. Note that AccuWeather.com is more optimistic than government forecasters about summer-like warmth arriving on Thursday, with predicted highs in the low to mid-80s.
The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for June 23-29 indicates above normal rainfall is likely for Western Massachusetts, with temperatures near normal for the first full week of summer. The historical average temperatures for the period range from a predawn low of 55 to a late afternoon high of 77. About an inch of rain is typical for the last week of June.
Looking ahead to July, the center’s long-range outlook issued on Thursday signals a hot month for our region, with a good chance of above normal temperatures. For rainfall, there’s an equal chance of above or below normal totals — so, as forecasters will acknowledge, it’s a flip of the coin.