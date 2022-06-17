Summer nears, but you wouldn’t know it. Here’s why this weekend will feel more like early April

Where’s summer? The summer solstice, the year’s longest day, arrives on Tuesday at 5:13 a.m. In the Berkshires, however, it feels more like late April, with Saturday’s temperatures topping out in the upper 50s — nearly 20 degrees below normal for mid-June.
Father’s Day should be sunny and breezy, but only in the mid-60s. For Monday’s observance of the Juneteenth holiday, more sun is expected, with high temperatures near 75. By next weekend, we may approach 80 degrees.
Meanwhile, much of the nation has endured a searing heat wave and turbulent weather, with devastating floods at Yellowstone National Park and widespread severe storms in the Midwest.
A cold upper-air system from Quebec, with stiff northwesterly winds, will affect our region at the start of the holiday weekend. The result: Mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers possible from Pittsfield to the Vermont line. As forecasters at the National Weather Service pointed out in an online post, Saturday’s chill is “very impressive” and highly unusual for this time of year.
On Sunday, a slight warmup is expected, with highs in the 60s, still about 10 degrees below normal, but some sunshine should break through the cloud cover as the core of the chilly air moves into eastern New England. Definitely not a beach day along the coast from Connecticut northeastward to Maine.
There’s an outside chance of showers on Wednesday and highs pushing into the 70s, followed by partly cloudy skies into next weekend.
The long-range outlook for the final week of June indicates slightly above-normal temperatures, with rainfall near or somewhat below normal, according to the Climate Prediction Center.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Recent record warmth in the Southwest will be a distant memory this weekend as a major shift in the weather pattern unfolds.
Temperatures have been running well above normal so far this month in much of California, with some of the most extreme temperatures being reported in the interior valleys.
A deep dip in the jet stream will cool much of the West, drawing moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico into the Rockies. This will signal the beginning of the North American monsoon, an important source of rainfall.
While the rain is desperately needed in most of the region, it will only worsen the historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park.
The pattern of below-normal temperatures in the coastal Northwest and above-normal readings over the Southwest will continue through much of next week.
Elsewhere, sizzling heat and tropical humidity hangs on in the Midwest and South, from the Heartland to the Gulf Coast. The hottest temperatures are predicted in the Northern and Central Plains, where daytime highs will range 20 to 30 degrees above normal, resulting in record-breaking heat.
Strong thunderstorms are forecast in Florida and parts of the Gulf Coast this weekend, with potential flash flooding.
Looking ahead to next week:
• A heat dome expands from the Upper Midwest on Monday into the Southern states from Wednesday to Friday, with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s, shattering records in many locales. From midweek onward, the core of the heat extends from central Texas to the Southeast.
• An area of showers and thunderstorms may push across the Great Lakes and possibly into the Northeast late in the week as normal summertime warmth returns.
• Parts of the Florida Peninsula should see showers and storms continue well into next week. Highs along the state’s Gulf Coast and interior may reach the low 90s, while the Atlantic coast from Jacksonville to Miami will see more sunshine, with highs in the upper 80s.
CLIMATE UPDATE
With summer on our doorstep, extreme weather related to climate change already has created widespread misery.
In Montana and Wyoming, massive flooding has destroyed bridges, swept away homes, and forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 visitors from Yellowstone National Park. Half a million households in the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley lost power earlier this week after violent thunderstorms swept through.
A record-setting heat wave pushed temperatures into the triple digits from Nebraska to South Carolina, leaving more than 100 million Americans under heat warnings and killing at least 2,000 cattle in Kansas.
Extreme weather is here early, testing the nation’s readiness and proving, once again, that overlapping climate disasters are now becoming more frequent and upending Americans’ lives.
Overseas, a punishing heat wave is underway in parts of Western Europe, with temperatures near or above 104 this weekend. Heat is expected to peak in France on Saturday and center over Germany by Sunday, but Spain, Poland and Austria will all feel abnormally hot for the next few days.
The Outlook is today's look ahead at the weather this weekend and next week, including its impact on the Berkshires and beyond. Material from the Washington Post was included.