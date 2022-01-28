Ahead of the storm, Berkshire County towns and cities announce snow parking bans and snow emergencies

Ahead of Saturday's predicted snowstorm, Berkshire County towns and cities have begun declaring snow emergencies.

Dalton

The Dalton Police Department and Highway Department have declared a snow emergency effective Friday, Jan. 28, beginning at 11 p.m. and ending Sunday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. No on-street parking allowed during this time. Any vehicles parked on the streets are subject to towing at the owners expense. Any questions, please contact the Dalton Police Department at 413-684-0300.

Pittsfield

The city of Pittsfield has issued a snow emergency from Saturday, Jan 29, at 7 a.m. until Monday, Jan. 31, at 7 a.m. For the duration of the snow emergency, residents are asked to use off-street parking.

If off-street parking is not available, residents may park on the street observing the following alternate side parking regulations:

• Between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday: parking is allowed on the odd side of the street;

• Between 7 a.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday: parking is allowed on the even side of the street;

• Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking, which will be open to the public free of charge starting today, Friday, Jan. 28, through the duration of the emergency.

• All other existing and signed parking regulations remain active.

Non-permitted vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. Vehicles found in violation of the above parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

City residents are further advised that sidewalks and ramps abutting their property must be cleared of snow within 24-hours of the storm’s end. As a reminder, it is a violation of city ordinance to plow or otherwise dispose of snow from their property onto city streets and sidewalks. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from around fire hydrants located near their properties.