Looking for peak fall foliage? This is the prime weekend in the Berkshires

After a slow start, peak fall foliage is rapidly approaching, just in time for the holiday weekend. Vibrant color is now widespread in Berkshire County, with the best viewing in North County and at higher elevations in the hill towns east of Great Barrington, Pittsfield and North Adams.
After two mild days with highs well above normal, the leading edge of a colder Canadian air mass sliced through the region on Friday afternoon, bringing a sharp temperature drop but indicating a dry but breezy weekend.
With lows in the mid-30s and highs struggling to reach the mid-50s, it will feel more like early November on Saturday, especially with strong winds expected. The average for this time of year ranges from pre-dawn lows just above 40 to daytime highs around 60, according to historical data from the National Weather Service observation station at Pittsfield Airport.
A gradual warming trend is predicted from Sunday through Wednesday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Highs should reach 60 to 65, and there’s no rain expected until Thursday.
Longer-range forecasts indicate that the air mass next weekend could be colder than the air arriving this weekend. Next Friday could see much cooler temperatures behind a strong cold front as showers linger into the afternoon.
"This upcoming week highlights a classic fall pattern as colder air building across Canada starts to spill southward, but warmer air typically returns in between these initial incursions of cold," said AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz in an online post.
The extended outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center indicates below normal temperatures and slightly below normal rainfall for Oct. 14-20.
Drought update
Based on conditions just before the soaking rainfall from Tuesday night into Wednesday — 1.5 inches recorded at Pittsfield Municipal Airport — the U.S. Drought Monitor is splitting Berkshire County into three zones.
The western section, as well as most of North County, is out of the drought category, still rated as abnormally dry, but improving. The middle of the county, from the Connecticut line to the Vermont border, remains in a moderate drought, and the southeastern part of the county continues in a severe drought.
Improvements are expected next week, as soil moisture and stream flow are enhanced following this week’s rainstorm.
National overview
This weekend, the only heavy rain predicted is for parts of the Southwest and Southern Rockies through Sunday morning.
There are frost advisories and freeze warnings over the Northern Plains into the middle Mississippi Valley late Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average from the Great Lakes to the Central Plains.
For the week ahead, more cold air from central Canada will reinforce the autumnal air mass across much of the eastern U.S., while it remains mild to warm across the northwestern and southern tier states.
By Wednesday, look for light to moderate showers and some thunderstorms from the Central Plains to the Great Lakes. There may be an expansion of rainfall coverage in the Northeast towards the end of the week, and also for the Gulf Coast region.
Climate report
California’s drought has become the state’s driest three-year period on record, surpassing that of 2013-15 — and a fourth dry year is looking increasingly likely, state officials said this week.
With long-range forecasts suggesting that warmer and drier than average conditions will persist, uncertainty remains, even as residents continue to conserve at a commendable pace, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“This is our new climate reality, and we must adapt,” Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said. “As California transitions to a hotter, drier future, our extreme swings from wet and dry conditions will continue. We are preparing now for continued extreme drought and working with our federal, state, local and academic partners to plan for a future where we see less overall precipitation and more rain than snow.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 95 percent of the state remains in extreme, exceptional or severe drought.
Historical patterns are increasingly disrupted by human-caused climate change, meaning additional challenges are “getting folded into managing water,” State Climatologist Michael Anderson said. “These things we thought would be once in a lifetime, once in a career, are now going to be episodic and may in some instances become commonplace, which will truly be challenging.”