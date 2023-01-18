Pittsfield declares a snow emergency, parking bans

PITTSFIELD — The city has declared a snow emergency effective 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19., through 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

For the duration of the snow emergency, residents are asked to use off-street parking.

If off-street parking is not available, residents may park on the street observing the following alternate side parking regulations:

• Between 7 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday: parking is allowed on the odd side of the street

• Between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday: parking is allowed on the even side of the street

• Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking which will be open to the public free of charge starting, Thursday through the duration of the emergency.

Vehicles found in violation of the above parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense, according to a press release from the city.

City residents are advised that sidewalks and ramps abutting their property must be cleared of snow within 24-hours of the storm’s end.

"As a reminder, it is a violation of city ordinance to plow or otherwise dispose of snow from their property onto city streets and sidewalks. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from around fire hydrants located near their properties."