School delays for Berkshire County

Schools in Pittsfield and North Adams are operating on a two-hour delay Monday morning. 

Pittsfield Public Schools is operating on a two-hour delay Monday morning. 

The delay is due to the icy conditions and will allow for ice and sidewalks to be treated, according to an email from Superintendent Joseph Curtis. 

BART Charter Public School in Adams and schools in North Adams are also operating on a two-hour delay. "No Morning PreK. There will be no breakfast service at the elementary schools. Breakfast will be served at Drury High School," stated an email from North Adams Public Schools. 

Freezing rain, drizzle and sleet pelted the region from the early hours of Sunday morning well into the afternoon glazing over roadways, side streets and walkways.

