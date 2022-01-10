Schools close and warming centers open in Pittsfield ahead of cold blast, frigid wind chill

PITTSFIELD — Three warming shelters across the city will open their doors Tuesday, in anticipation of frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
Most, if not all, public school districts in the Berkshires announced Monday afternoon that they would close Tuesday, because of the anticipated deep freeze.
The Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, The Christian Center warming shelter and The Salvation Army Pittsfield Corps Community Center will serve as warming spaces for residents. Each warming shelter will offer warm beverages and a space to charge electronic devices.
City officials said that the Froio center at 330 North St. will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Christian Center's warming shelter at 193 Robbins Ave. will continue its normal hours of operation, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and The Salvation Army will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 298 West St.
Berkshire County is expected to hit single-digit temperatures before the wind sets in Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued an alert Monday that wind chills from midnight Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday are expected to be 15 degrees below zero to 25 degrees below zero.
Frostbite can set in on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes at the temperatures anticipated Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Organizers at The Salvation Army have outfitted the gym to serve as a reprieve from the bitter weather. Pittsfield Corps Capt. Justin Barter said there will be coffee, food, board games and space to rest for those who need it.
"Even if it's somebody who's just walking from downtown back to their house over to Berkshire Peak or something and they're just too cold and need to pop in for half an hour just to make sure that their toes aren't falling off — they're more than welcome to do that," Barter said. "Just come in for a second and feel warm."
The shelters, with the exception of The Christian Center's space, are temporary solutions only intended to run through Tuesday, though Barter said that the Pittsfield Corps Community Center will continue to "play it by ear" as the winter winds on and might offer additional warming days in the future, if the weather calls for it.
Barter said social distancing protocols put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic allow for about 50 people in The Salvation Army warming space, but he added that the organization won't be turning away anyone.
The Pittsfield Corps Community Center will have masks and hand sanitizer available for those using the warming shelter and will be conducting regular cleanings of the space to keep visitors safe from the coronavirus.
City officials said that the Froio center has room for about 30 people to social distance in the lounge area.
Officials are directing people in need of overnight shelter to visit the shelter run by ServiceNet at the former St. Joseph High School at 2 Maplewood Avenue. For any after-hours emergencies related to the weather, city officials recommend calling the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-320-6550.