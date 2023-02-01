A bone-chilling outbreak of Arctic air straight from northern Canada will blast into the Berkshires after dark Thursday, prompting government forecasters to issue a wind chill alert for the region from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.
The polar invasion, on the wings of blustery northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph, could cause dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 40 below zero between 1 a.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service warned. That could result in frostbite on exposed skin within 10 minutes.
The leading edge of the frigid air plunging into the area — the coldest in seven years — may trigger some snow showers Thursday night, according to the agency’s Albany, N.Y., regional office.
The worst of the brutal cold will occur Friday night into Saturday morning, said government forecaster Joe Villani in an online update. Steady northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph could gust up to 45 mph during the night, he stated.
Upstate New York TV meteorologist Ben Frechette tweeted that “the coldest airmass on the entire planet will be over New England by Friday night – the only comparable air currently exists over central Siberia.”
Gradual relief is in sight, beginning early Sunday morning before a return to above-normal temperatures typical of this most unusual winter season. In Albany, where records date back to 1874, it was the only January with daytime highs at or above 30 every day.
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer’s office announced several locations for warming shelters will be open on Friday and Saturday.
However, there’s good news: The dangerous ice storm that has plagued a large section of the nation from Texas to Tennessee won’t be affecting the Northeast, according to the federal Weather Prediction Center.
The polar vortex spinning into the Northeast will cause record-breaking lows region-wide. Well-below normal high temperatures could also set records, as readings will struggle to get out of the single digits.
But an equally dramatic warming trend early next week will come as welcome relief to bundled-up Berkshirites.
The frigid outbreak from Friday into Sunday will feel especially shocking, following an off-the-charts, mild January with temperatures above normal every day, often by double digits. It was the mildest January on record in Pittsfield, where government data goes back to 1939.
The only cold snap earlier this winter came on this past Christmas Eve, with a predawn low of minus 1 and a daytime high of only 7 above zero. It followed a quick burst of late-afternoon snow on Dec. 23, when temperatures plummeted from a spring-like 54 to a deep late-evening chill of 7 degrees within 12 hours, causing traffic chaos in Pittsfield and dozens of motor-vehicle accidents involving property damage.
If the low-temperature prediction for Saturday bears out, it would be the coldest day in the Berkshires since Feb. 14, 2016, when predawn low hit minus 19 followed by a high that day of only 2 above zero. A recent runner-up, Jan. 22, 2022, saw a low of minus 12.
There’s a good chance the polar outbreak could shatter the low-temperature record for Feb. 4 — minus 10, set in 1965, according to the National Weather Service database at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.
The all-time low in the city, at least since 1939, was minus 26 on Jan. 27, 1994.
"Runners move across a field of snow in South Williamstown on a fine weekend afternoon. The impression is one of uncongested and unspoiled life in the Berkshires, where there is no garbage strike." Feb. 10, 1968
"The first weather holiday for Pittsfield schools since 1958. More than 12 inches of snow smothered Berkshire County. Absenteeism was reported high in industrial and retail businesses in the county. Stalled cars caused delay in getting city streets cleared of snow." March 7, 1968