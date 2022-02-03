Powerful winter storm takes aims at the Berkshires

The sprawling, slow-moving winter storm that has been gripping much of the nation from Colorado and Texas, the South and Midwest is aiming toward New England and upstate New York.
But forecasters at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., admit that the storm is so complex that predicting its impact on any given area in the Northeast is especially challenging. Temperatures will be sliding from Thursday morning’s low 40s to well below freezing by midday Friday.
Where you live in the Berkshires will make a big difference as rain transitions to freezing rain, sleet and, in Pittsfield and points north, heavy snow, all during a 24-hour stretch ending around sunset Friday. South of Pittsfield, an icy mix is the main hazard.
A winter storm warning extends from central Berkshire County — Pittsfield, Dalton and hill towns to the east, to the Vermont border, including Adams, North Adams and Williamstown.
A slightly less severe winter weather advisory covers the rest of the county south of Pittsfield to the Connecticut line.
Both alerts expire at 5 p.m. Friday.
Central/North Berkshire (Pittsfield to Vermont line)
Heavy snow and sleet totaling 3 to 7 inches is expected on Friday, with a major impact on the morning commute to work and school. Ice is likely to add to the travel woes, with a light glaze to two-tenths of an inch, the government forecasters cautioned.
Until the 24-hour winter storm warning expires at 5 p.m, travel is expected to be very challenging as the rain transitions to snow and an icy mix overnight into Friday, with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour during the day. Temperatures will slide as a new shot of arctic air envelops the region.
Roads will be snow-covered and slick, especially because of ice and plunging temperatures. Power blackouts are possible, as well as tree damage.
South Berkshire (Lenox, Lee, Richmond, Stockbridge, Great Barrington)
A winter weather advisory ends at sunset Friday after a full day of a wintry mix, with 1 to 3 inches of snow and a layer of ice up to one-quarter of an inch thick.
The ice could spark power disruptions and tree damage, and travel is likely to be very difficult, with hazardous conditions disrupting the Friday morning trek to work and school. The sleet and freeing rain is expected to change to snow around daybreak.
The bottom line
As National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Wasula acknowledged in his Friday morning analysis, it’s a low to moderate confidence forecast because the region is sandwiched between an onslaught of very cold air to the north and mild temperatures to the south.
Berkshire County began the day in the low- to mid-40s on Thursday, but it will be downhill from there. Another complication, he pointed out: “A flash freeze is possible in some spots with temps tumbling into the teens and 20s.”
Looking ahead from Saturday to the middle of next week: Although it will be cold, no wet weather is in the forecast, with plenty of daytime sunlight.