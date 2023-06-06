Quebec wildfires spark air quality alert for the Berkshires, much of New England

Pungent, smoky air from an outbreak of wildfires in Quebec wafted over the Berkshires, the rest of Massachusetts and eastern New York state on Tuesday morning.
The result: Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups — people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma; older adults; children; teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued a statewide air quality alert, in effect until 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for elevated levels of smoke.
MassDEP urged people in the sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, keep quick relief medicine handy and watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.
An early-morning reading at the DEP’s Silver Lake monitoring station in Pittsfield confirmed unhealthy air in the city. Elsewhere in the county, moderate pollution levels were reported.
In Boston, the National Weather Service tweeted that “an increased risk for fine particulates from smoke caused by increased wildfire activity in eastern Canada has prompted air quality alerts for Tuesday for all of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Canadian wildfires have burned nearly 8 million acres so far this spring in Alberta, Nova Scotia and now in Quebec, where about 400 fires have been reported, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
Potential showers and thunderstorms later in the day Tuesday should improve air quality, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
Small hail and gusty winds of 30 to 50 mph are possible in the storms, said meteorologist Tom Wasula. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, he noted.
The widespread haze should dissipate after sundown Tuesday.