Widespread flooding reported in the Berkshires after a night of heavy rainfall

The deluge that is dumping several weeks’ worth of rain on the Berkshires is expected to let up by midday Monday — at least temporarily.
But flood watches and advisories remain posted by the National Weather Service into Tuesday afternoon, although most of the rain should be over by then and some sunshine should break out early in the day. The torrential downpours were spawned by a nearly stalled set of storm systems converging on the Northeast.
The highest storm total, reported by 8 a.m. Monday, came from Great Barrington’s longtime weather observer Nick Diller. He reported 3 inches of rain between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on top of Sunday’s 1.2 inches. That total equals one month’s average rainfall for July in Berkshire County.
More than 3 inches of rain inundated Otis and the low-lying New Boston village in Sandisfield, prompting a flood warning from the weather service for the west branch of the Farmington River near Route 8 in Otis. By Monday afternoon, the flood stage there is expected to approach a previous record set in 1916, the National Weather Service reported.
Minor flooding along the Hoosic River in Williamstown was expected to inundate Cole Field, impacting adjacent Stetson Road.
Widespread flooding of rivers, creeks and streams prompted an additional flood warning from the National Weather Service for all of Berkshire County, as well as Columbia and Dutchess counties in New York state and Litchfield County in northwest Connecticut.
A storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches of rain with a corridor of 4 to 6 inches is expected in western New England, the warning stated.
Heavy rain on already saturated ground will likely result in numerous instance of flash flooding. Minor to isolated moderate river flooding, extensive street flooding, and flooding of other low-lying, poor-drainage, and flood-prone areas is also expected.
As of 9 a.m. rainfall at Pittsfield Municipal Airport totaled nearly 1.5 inches since Sunday afternoon. At Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams, 2 inches fell, mostly between midnight and 9 a.m. Monday.
Additional rainfall totals included 2 inches in Lenox Dale, nearly 4 inches in Sandisfield.