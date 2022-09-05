<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Berkshires is expected to get a 'much needed rain' on Monday

PITTSFIELD — Overcast skies and rain may not be what vacationers want on Labor Day, but it could help alleviate an ongoing drought.

The National Weather Service in Albany issued a hazardous weather outlook for an area that includes the Berkshires and is expected to go through the evening. The county is expected to get 2 to 3 inches of rain Monday.

"We definitely need this rain," said Andrei Evbuoma, a meteorologist at the weather service.

"Widespread rainfall is expected today and tonight, with locally heavy rainfall possible," the hazardous weather outlook reads. "This may result in minor flooding in urban and poor drainage areas, as well as localized flash flooding."

Most of the county is in a severe drought, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report published several days ago. The northern part and some western areas of the county are in a moderate drought.

More than a third of the state is in a state of extreme drought, but none of those areas are in western Massachusetts.

map of drought in MA sept 1

A map of Massachusetts measuring drought conditions as of Aug. 30 crated by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

So far this year, Pittsfield is about 5 inches below its normal rainfall, Evbuoma said. "Since Jan. 1, we have 23.5 inches. Our normal value is about 28.6," he said.

Predicted rain Monday could help the Berkshires.

"If this is realized — the 2 to 3 inches — it will certainly put a dent in the drought," Evbuoma said. "We still need a blockbuster rain system to come through to end the drought for us."

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Tags

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all