Downpours across Berkshires making 'a big dent' in region's drought

The first prolonged, soaking rainfall to drench the Berkshires since June 9 has eased the drought afflicting the county, according to meteorologists.

The moderate to heavy rain that began before dawn Monday and continued with hardly a letup well into Tuesday helped close the wide gap between actual and normal totals for the past three months, said National Weather Service forecaster Michael Main.

“Definitely, this is a big help to the drought that we’ve had,” he told The Eagle from the NWS office in Albany, N.Y. Countywide rain totals range from 2 to 3.5 inches since early Monday, Main noted, with up to an inch more possible before skies start clearing early Wednesday. South County has reported the heaviest rain from the storm.

Pittsfield’s shortfall for the three-month period beginning June 1 totaled 7.7 inches compared to the historical average, he said. While this week’s rainstorm will help close that gap, the area will still be at least 4 inches below normal.

“So, it may not completely wipe out the drought, but it should definitely put a big dent in it,” according to Main.

How much rain did we get? Storm totals compiled by the National Weather Service since early Monday morning, as of midday Tuesday: Pittsfield: 2.5 inches (airport)

North Adams: 2.2 inches (airport)

Great Barrington: 3.53 inches

Stockbridge: 2.50 inches

Becket: 2.50 inches

Clarksburg: 1.85 inches Sources: National Weather Service reports and observations from observers. The airport totals are official NWS readings.

According to the 83-year government database at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, the long-term average is 28.5 inches from Jan. 1 through Sept. 5. The current storm has brought the year-to-date total to 26 inches, with more light to moderate rain still expected into early Wednesday, especially south of the MassPike.

“With the additional rainfall, we’ll continue chipping away at the drought,” Main said.

The downpour was caused by a cold front that slowed and stalled over western New England and eastern New York. An area of low-pressure formed along the boundary, enhancing the intensity of the rainfall, while also prolonging it.

"The slow movement of the low pressure allowed the system to efficiently pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean northward and into the Northeast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer explained in an online post.

Drought impact

The U.S. Drought Monitor has placed much of Berkshire County in a severe drought since mid-August, with moderate conditions confined to the far-western section as well as most of North County. An updated weekly report from the Drought Monitor is scheduled for Thursday morning, partially reflecting the impact of the rainstorm. Previously, six Berkshire communities had imposed mandatory water-conservation restrictions.

By midday Tuesday, 2.5 inches of rain had been recorded by the National Weather Service at the Pittsfield airport. That’s well above the 1.6 inches of rain that fell during the entire month of August. In July, 2.6 inches was recorded, far short of the 4.2-inch average for the month.

The storm total from the NWS observation station at Harriman & West Airport in North Adams was just above 2 inches, slightly ahead of the August rainfall for the entire month.

In Great Barrington, longtime weather observer Nick Diller reported just over 3.5 inches in his rain gauge as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the jackpot for the county. The rainfall in South County began around 5 a.m. Monday, he told The Eagle.

Because of dried-up or low-flowing streams and reduced water levels along the county’s major rivers, especially the Housatonic, no flooding issues developed during this week’s rainstorm. Isolated areas of ponding water in some sections of Pittsfield and North Adams were reported.

Dry soil due to the prolonged lack of significant rainfall helped absorb the deluge in most areas.

Whether this week’s downpours affect the arrival time and quality of fall foliage is too soon to predict.

Looking ahead, government forecasters expect temperatures to rebound following the cool-down caused by the rainstorm. Highs should reach 70 Wednesday, gradually approaching 80 by the end of the week and next weekend with overnight lows in the 50s. From Wednesday onward, no additional rainfall is predicted until Monday.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day outlook through Sept. 20 indicates a likelihood of above normal temperatures, with rainfall expected to be near average for the final weeks of summer.