How much rain did your town get in the Berkshires?

A night-long deluge that eased by mid-morning Monday dumped torrents of rain on Berkshire County, causing damage and disruption in some communities. But the good news: skies are expected to clear Tuesday.

Widespread flooding was reported by the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.

A state of emergency was declared in Clarksburg, where the town hall flooded. Many roads in North Adams were damaged because of significant flooding. Flooding also was reported in the town of Washington.

How much rain fell? Pittsfield Municipal Airport: 2.34 inches North Adams Harriman-and-West Airport: 2.33 inches Adams: 4.20 inches Becket: 3.25 inches Cheshire: 3.20 inches Clarksburg: 3.74 inches Great Barrington: 4.20 inches Lanesborough: 2.60 inches Lee: 3.68 inches Monterey: 1.94 inches New Ashford: 1.63 inches New Marlborough: 3.04 inches Otis: 2.41 inches Savoy: 3.13 inches Stockbridge: 3.34 inches Source: National Weather Service observations and reports from observers.

Some communities got several weeks’ or even a month’s worth of July rainfall in just 12 hours, the government forecasters noted.

Adams held the jackpot of 4.2 inches, nearly equal to the average total rainfall for the month. The same total was reported by longtime Great Barrington weather observer Nick Diller.

Other noteworthy rainfalls posted by observers to the National Weather Service included 3.74 inches in Clarksburg, 3.13 in Savoy and 3.34 in Stockbridge.

The official weather service total at Pittsfield Municipal Airport by mid-afternoon was 2.34 inches. In North Adams, a nearly identical 2.33 inches was measured at Harriman-and-West Airport.

The countywide flood watch remained in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday. Government forecasters pointed out, even though the rain has ended, rivers and streams may continue to rise.

Berkshire County escaped the full wrath of the deluge, while New York’s Hudson Valley suffered damage to roads and rails. Amtrak suspended train service indefinitely between Rensselaer/Albany and New York City due to track damage. More than 5 inches of rain fell in parts of the Hudson Valley.

Damage also was reported on Metro-North tracks near Wassaic, affecting service to New York City used by some Berkshire residents and visitors.

Minor flooding was reported along the East Branch of the Housatonic River in Pittsfield’s Coltsville section. A flood warning was in effect until late Monday evening for the Hoosic River at Cole Field in Williamstown, where part of the field was under water.

A break in the wet weather is expected Tuesday, with sunny skies and only an outside chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures should peak around 80 or slightly higher, with tranquil conditions continuing Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, chances increase for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with highs well up in the 80s.

For the rest of the work week and next weekend, several additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible, but no repeat of a soaking washout is anticipated.

The torrential downpours were spawned by a nearly stalled pair of storm systems converging on the Northeast.

More than 3 inches of rain inundated Otis and the low-lying New Boston village in Sandisfield, prompting a flood warning from the weather service for the west branch of the Farmington River near Route 8 in Otis.

