For the fourth time this summer, a former tropical storm is taking direct aim at the Berkshires and surrounding areas, including much of the Northeast.
Ida, once a fearsome, devastating hurricane, is now a “post-tropical cyclone,” according to the government’s Weather Prediction Center. But it remains loaded with moisture.
Flash flood watches are up for Berkshire County, most of Massachusetts, eastern New York and southern Vermont until Thursday afternoon.
Rainfall could total more than 3 inches in western New England, with up to 6 inches in isolated areas, the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., cautioned. From Worcester to the Boston metro area, 3 to 5 inches are expected from torrential downpours.
Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, especially in urban, poor drainage and low-lying areas, the government forecasters pointed out in a Wednesday morning briefing.
As for main stem rivers like the Housatonic, minor flooding is expected, with moderate flooding possible.
The greatest impact is likely in south Berkshire, where there’s a moderate risk of numerous flash floods affecting streams and brooks, potentially involving larger rivers.
From Pittsfield north to the Vermont line, the risk is described as slight, with scattered, mainly localized flash floods possible, especially in urban areas, on low-lying roads and on small streams.
The heaviest rainfall is due overnight into Thursday, with an inch or more at times. The forecast calls for rain tapering off by sunrise and then ending by midday from west to east across Massachusetts.
Ida’s remnants are set to head into the Atlantic south of New York City by early Thursday, heading northeast toward Nova Scotia, clipping the Cape and the Islands on the way.
Rainfall totals up to 2 inches are likely in North Berkshire, with 2 to 3 inches in Pittsfield and adjoining Central Berkshire towns, and 3 to 4 inches in South County, including Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox and hill towns to the east. Sheffield and Sandisfield may see at least 4 inches of rain.
Labor Day weekend, considered summer’s last hurrah, is expected to be mostly dry with an autumnal chill in the air until Sunday, when there’s just a possibility of occasional showers extending into Monday, but far from a washout.
AccuWeather.com reported that at least 80 million Americans who live along a 1,200-mile stretch of the U.S. were under a flash flood watch Wednesday morning, including Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
"There is going to be some interaction with Ida and an approaching dip in the jet stream in the northeastern U.S,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding that this could cause the air pressure at the center of Ida to drop. The intensification could lead to even heavier rainfall across parts of the area, he pointed out. That interaction will unleash tremendous rainfall and will even compensate for a swift, steady forward movement of the storm.
It has been the soggiest summer on record in the Berkshires, with nearly 20 inches of rain from the final days of June through Tuesday. About 15 inches fell in July alone, breaking National Service records dating back to 1939 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.