School delays and closings for Berkshire County

Some school districts in Berkshire County are operating on a two-hour delay Friday morning due to the snow and slick roads.
This includes the Pittsfield Public School District and Mount Greylock Regional School District. All North Adams public schools are closed Friday due to inclement weather and ongoing staffing shortages related to the pandemic.
In Pittsfield, Taconic High School and Reid Middle School are also closed Friday due to low staffing levels.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County until noon Friday. The storm is expected to bring up to 3 inches of snow to some parts of the county.
For the latest weather forecast, visit weather.gov/aly/.