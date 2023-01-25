This is how and when Wednesday's storm will hit the Berkshires. Many schools plan half-days

The curtain goes up today for a repeat performance of Monday’s snowstorm, with major impacts on school schedules and motorists navigating snow-covered, slippery roads this afternoon and evening.
Snow totaling up to 4 inches in most of Berkshire County is predicted by the National Weather Service, with the first flakes expected by lunchtime Wednesday. Strong winds may develop later in the day, with gusts up to 40 mph. A winter weather advisory extended from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday.
Many of the county’s major school districts announced early releases for Wednesday, including Adams-Cheshire, Central Berkshire, Lee, Lenox, North Adams and Pittsfield. Half-day schedules also were planned for BART, Berkshire Montessori, Emma Miller, Hancock and Richmond Consolidated.
After dark, as warmer air arrives, a transition to sleet, freezing rain and plain rain is likely, with a coating of ice making travel especially difficult tonight. The storm is expected to wind down before dawn Thursday.
The storm originating in the Deep South was strengthening Wednesday morning as it tracked into the Great Lakes, aiming for the Northeast, said National Weather Service forecaster Dan Thompson in a predawn online post.
The snow may start and stop around midday before becoming steadier and heavier in the mid-afternoon, Thompson wrote. Temperatures should rise above freezing by nightfall, changing the snow to a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
“Travel impacts are likely over the entire area ahead of and during the evening commute,” he cautioned. Winds gusting to 40 or 45 mph could bring down tree limbs and utility lines, resulting in possible power blackouts, especially where heavy snow from Monday still clings to trees.
A break from the stormy weather begins by Thursday evening, and Friday should be fairly tranquil, though clouds will linger. Seasonable highs in the upper 20s to low 30s are likely, with overnight lows around 20.
Once again, school superintendents were faced with tough choices, with many making decisions Tuesday evening in order to help families plan around early releases.
On Monday, only the Lee and Lenox school districts remained open through the snowstorm that peaked around noon. Lenox Interim Superintendent Jake Eberwein told the School Committee that “we’ll continue to do our best to make the right decisions,” acknowledging a flurry of critical emails from parents.
“We didn’t get it quite right,” he conceded, thanking the community for its patience and hailing DPW crews for doing their best ahead of the mid-afternoon school dismissals.