Ready for winter weather? Look for a potential light snowfall for the Wednesday morning commute.

Plows and shovels probably won’t be needed, but snow tires would be a good idea as the season’s first round of wintry weather approaches the region by Tuesday night.
It’s a rude awakening after two weeks of abnormal warmth that ended on Saturday with an early-morning high of 68, a record for Nov. 12. Two records were set earlier in the month.
A coastal storm originating in the Gulf of Mexico, tracking to a position south of Long Island, N.Y., may cause slipping and sliding during the Wednesday morning commute.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday for central and northern Berkshire County, including Pittsfield, the National Weather Service stated. Snow totals should range from 2 to 5 inches, with a light glaze of ice caused by freezing rain.
The advisory urged motorists to plan on slippery road conditions.
South of Pittsfield, less snow is expected, and freezing rain is less likely.
Temperatures will continue below normal through the week, with early-morning lows in the mid-teens expected on Tuesday.
"Many ski resorts in New England will be gearing up for this storm, dusting off snow-making machines,” AccuWeather meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo commented in an online post. “Natural snow coupled with man-made snow will give ski resorts a good head start to the upcoming ski season, some may even open this week.”
Ski areas that are projecting a tentative opening by this weekend include Hunter Mountain in the northern Catskills, as well as Stowe, Stratton and Okemo in Vermont and Wildcat in New Hampshire, onthesnow.com reported.
At Jiminy Peak in Hancock, nighttime snowmaking has started, according to a Facebook post from the resort. Not wanting to get ahead of their skis, the county’s largest winter sports area has not announced an opening date, though it’s expected to be in time for Thanksgiving weekend.
The tentative opening day for Bousquet Mountain Ski Resort in Pittsfield is Dec. 2.