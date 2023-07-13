More severe storms are headed our way. How much rain could the Berkshires get?

Forecasters are urging Berkshire County residents to keep an eye on the sky for potential severe weather Thursday from late afternoon until midnight.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to move across the region, and the National Weather Service is considering adding Northern Berkshires to a flood watch already in place for Southern Vermont and upstate New York.

Along with the prospect of damaging wind gusts and hail with some of those storms, there’s an outside chance of a tornado or two, said Stephen DiRienzo, warning coordination meteorologist for the government weather service in Albany, N.Y.

“Certainly, atmospheric conditions are right, at least for the northern part of the area,” he told The Eagle on Thursday morning. “It’s not out of the question. Isolated cells are a threat, and any severe weather is most probable in the evening, from 6 toward midnight. Some days, atmospheric conditions are better than others to support tornado formation, and today is one of those days.”

“Heavy downpours of an inch or 2 at a time, that’s what we’re most worried about,” DiRienzo said.

The threat of showers and storms continues on Friday afternoon and again on Sunday, he said.

“We’re most concerned about the potential for more heavy rain where the ground is still over-saturated from flooding,” said Paul Caiano, chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 13, and forecaster for WAMC Northeast Public Radio and Tanglewood.

Rainfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour remain a risk, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

"Whenever it falls at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour, it’s too fast and too furious, and flash flooding will ensue —especially if that cloudburst occurs in an area with already saturated ground from previous heavy rain," he warned in an online post.

At Pittsfield Municipal Airport, more than 4 inches have been recorded so far this month, equaling the total average rainfall for July. Rainfall approaching 5 inches has been measured by the National Weather Service at Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams.

The murky, tropical near-daily pattern of showers and thunderstorms shows no sign of letting up for the next few days. The first day with no rain in the forecast is next Wednesday.

AccuWeather forecasters emphasize that it will not rain continuously through Tuesday, and much of the time during the period may be rain-free.

However, when it does rain, it may pour for several hours and deposit several inches of water during that time, Porter noted. Rainfall of that intensity is more than enough to overwhelm storm drains and lead to street flooding and rapid rises along small streams. The likelihood of more flash flooding is greatest in Northern Berkshire County.

Summing up the grim outlook for late Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Ingrid Amberger cautioned that “the threat is damaging wind gusts and large hail, and we can’t rule out the possibility of a tornado. It’s on the table, and we will be watching for the indicators.”

Day by Day ...

Thursday: Partly sunny, mid-80s, a chance of late-day and evening showers and thunderstorms; some of the storms could produce heavy rain.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, 60 percent chance, mainly between 9 and 11. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high around 80, dropping to 65 overnight. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening; some storms could produce heavy rain.

Saturday: Partly sunny, near 85, 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy at night, 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low near 65.

Sunday: Showers likely, especially after 2 p.m., 80 percent chance, high near 80, down to the mid-60s at night, with more showers and thunderstorms likely.

Monday: Partly cloudy, mid-80s, 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low 80s, near 60 at night.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high around 80.

Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.