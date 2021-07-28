LENOX — Public works crews and emergency responders spread out through town Wednesday morning for a massive cleanup operation after widespread damage from an intense, wind-driven thunderstorm Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., was evaluating damage reports in case an investigation was warranted into residents’ reports of a possible microburst or even a low-intensity tornado, but no decision had been made yet, said lead forecaster Ingrid Amberger.
In Lenox, as many as 100 trees and branches came down about 5:30 p.m. because of a brief burst of gale-force winds exceeding 60 mph. Utility lines were down and a telephone pole was snapped in half near St. Ann’s Church on Main Street.
A quarter-mile block of Housatonic Street just east of downtown, and several side streets, looked like a war zone, with rows of trees damaged and downed, including one that hit an unoccupied house.
Other downed trees were seen on East Street, New Lenox Road and Cliffwood Street, according to police logs and eyewitness accounts. There were brief power and cable TV service disruptions in portions of the town.
Primary electrical wires came down on Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20), blocking traffic Tuesday evening.
Sections of the Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary suffered major damage, likely amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars, said Becky Cushing Gop, director of Mass Audubon West.
“We are still in the process of assessing all of the damage, but many of the trails at Pleasant Valley are impassable,” she told The Eagle. There was additional damage to the office building and the All Persons boardwalk at Pike’s Pond, most of which will need replacing.
“We are grateful that the historic barn and the new addition were not harmed, though trees fell very close by,” Cushing Gop added.
A separate severe storm shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday downed trees and wires on Balance Rock Road, Circular Avenue and Bridge Street in Pittsfield, according to the National Weather Service.