Severe storms to hit the Berkshires Monday night with strong winds, heavy rain

Following the burn-off of thick fog that enveloped Berkshire County, a final day of unseasonable warmth and humidity will trigger potentially severe thunderstorms late on Monday.
Frequent lightning, heavy rain and strong, potentially damaging winds are expected as the leading edge of cooler air moves through eastern New York into western New England, according to meteorologist Paul Caiano of WAMC Northeast Public Radio and NewsChannel 13 in Albany.
The highest risk of severe weather is predicted between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, National Weather Service forecaster Joe Villani stated in an early morning online post. But there could be some rogue storm cells moving across the region by midafternoon.
“We will have to watch for rotation in any isolated storm cells that develop ahead of the main line and also a possible brief spin-up tornado,” Villani cautioned. There’s also a potential for large hail and heavy downpours that could cause local flooding of urban, poor drainage and low-lying areas.
The same storm system that brought volatile weather to the central U.S. on Sunday was shifting eastward on Monday, according to AccuWeather.com. A confirmed tornado touched down just north of Jacksonville, Florida.
A considerable portion of the East was keeping an eye to the sky for rapidly changing conditions on Monday. Areas from northern North Carolina, through portions of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and northward into New York and much of New England all have the potential to experience potent storms, AccuWeather stated. The area of greatest risk was pinpointed from Washington, D.C. into central Pennsylvania and to New York state’s Hudson Valley and Catskills, as well as the Albany metro area.
After the storms move out of the Berkshires by late Monday evening, much cooler, less humid, and windy conditions are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be slightly below mid-May averages that range from predawn lows in the mid-40s to afternoon highs in the upper 60s.Winds could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph and isolated showers are possible on Tuesday.
Later in the week, a warmup will send daytime highs back above normal, with a hot Saturday likely as temperatures soar into the mid- and upper 80s.
For the first half of May, temperatures have averaged several degrees above normal, as recorded by the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. Ahead of any downpours on Monday, rainfall has been well below normal, with less than half the average of 1.7 inches during the first two weeks of the month.