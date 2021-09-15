Strong storms were heading toward the Pittsfield area late Wednesday afternoon, with a potential for high winds, large hail and torrential rain.
About 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, and the entire county is under a severe thunderstorm watch.
A line of storms was moving through eastern New York about 35 mph and poised to strike Central Berkshire County.
The storms could include 60 mph wind gusts capable of causing damage to roofs, siding and trees, according to the weather service. Quarter-sized hail is also possible, and torrential rainfall could cause flash flooding.
Residents are advised to move to an interior room in the lowest floor of the building.