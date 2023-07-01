Smoke from Canadian wildfires sparks air quality advisory for Berkshire County

Due to smoke form the Canadian wildfires, the state Department of Environmental Protection extended an air quality advisory through Saturday at 11:59 p.m.
The advisory applies to Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth counties. According to AirNow.gov, as of 3 p.m. Saturday, the air quality index in Pittsfield was 152, 154 in North Adams and 152 in Great Barrington, which is considered unhealthy.
A good AQI is anywhere from 0 to 50. Measuring AQI involves detecting fine particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and smaller that can get deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream, resulting in health issues.
People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short and to consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them. AirNow encourages people to pursue outdoor activities when the air quality is better.
MassDEP advises people in sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy.