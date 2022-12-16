Most places in the Berkshires have seen only a few inches of snow so far, but more snow is on the way.

"The storm is definitely not over yet," said Kevin Lipton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. He's expecting heavy, wet snow to pile up today into Saturday morning.

"We could see several inches perhaps anywhere from 3 to 6 additional inches even in lower elevations," he said. "Perhaps 6 to 8 inches at some of the highest peaks."

Snow totals on Friday morning were elevation-dependent, Lipton said. There were some reports at higher elevation in Becket and Sandisfield of 4 to 5 inches, but most places in the Berkshires at lower elevations saw a coating of an inch or 2 — it was just a degree or two too warm overnight for more snow, Lipton said.

A winter storm warning is still in effect for all of the Berkshires. Drivers should take precautions Friday.

"Certainly driving is going to be hazardous," Lipton said. "Just be mindful of that."