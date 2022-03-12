PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County is waking up Saturday to a touch of rain in some areas, and a light blowing snow dusting bare ground.
But as the day progresses, wind speeds and cold temperatures are expected to grow fierce. Windchill this evening will likely fall to dangerous levels, according to the National Weather Service in Albany’s reading from the Pittsfield Municipal Airport, just before 7 a.m.
Total snowfall today could be anywhere from 5 to 9 inches. Meteorologists last week said this isn’t a given, however, and depends on subtle shifts in the storm.
But the NWS is warning that travel could be risky given slippery roads and blowing snow.
The late winter storm comes after a recent melt-off followed by a relentless snowstorm Wednesday that made driving dicey.
The National Weather Service on Friday issued a winter storm warning through 1 a.m. Sunday for the entire county and Eastern Columbia County in New York.
The current, mild conditions are expected to turn to snow-in-earnest after 8 a.m. in much of the county, with a driving snowstorm after 4 p.m., according to the NWS. By around 5 p.m., the temperature is expected to drop from the current 35 to around 19. Wind gusts could reach a high of 43 mph this afternoon.
Into the evening, the windchill could hit 6 below, paving the way for a sunny Sunday with equally bitter cold and wind.
Also as a reminder, daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. Don't forget to set your clocks forward an hour before heading to bed Saturday night.