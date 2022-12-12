The plows were out, snow blowers were humming and many area residents were getting their morning exercise the old-fashioned wintry way: Shoveling out their driveways and sidewalks.

Sunday’s snowfall, ending by 1 a.m. Monday, delivered the highest totals in South County, as well as Pittsfield and Savoy.

But Great Barrington’s longtime weather observer Nick Diller hit the jackpot, reporting 9.4 inches as of 2 a.m. this morning.

Schools opened Monday morning, but some had two-hour delays, including Pittsfield, BART in Adams, Berkshire Community College, Hancock Elementary and Mount Greylock Regional in Williamstown.

Here are the snow totals (in inches) reported by the National Weather Service and its network of observers:

GREAT BARRINGTON: 9.4

STOCKBRIDGE: 8.5

SAVOY: 8.2

PITTSFIELD 8

LENOX: 8

LEE: 7

SANDISFIELD: 5.8

WILLIAMSTOWN: 4.5

NORTH ADAMS: 4.3