Snowfall is underway: Here’s how much may fall in the Berkshires

Snow tires on? Shovels at the ready? Snowblowers gassed up?
Then you’re all set for the county’s first plow-worthy snowfall of the season — late to the winter weather party but especially welcome for downhill and Nordic ski enthusiasts. As you may recall, the only measurable snow until now was a two-incher back on Nov. 15.
Here’s what you need to know about the winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. It went into effect at 10 a.m. Sunday and expires by 7 a.m. Monday.
• Snow began Sunday morning and is expected to let up after midnight in the early hours of Monday.
• The snowfall should moderate, except for possible brief bursts of heavier flakes on Sunday evening.
• Expected snow totals: 2 to 4 inches in South Berkshire and 3 to 6 inches north of the MassPike to the Vermont line.
• If all goes according to the forecast, most roadways should be treated and cleared ahead of the Monday morning commute. Prospects for a school snow day or delay are dim, according to Mount Greylock Regional High School English teacher Blair Dils. He’s the proprietor of Greylock Snow Day, a widely consulted online source for school delays and closings.
“Later this week, things get interesting,” he pointed out. “Some computer models are showing a nor'easter for Friday and Friday night. It's much too early to lock this one in, of course, but the potential certainly exists for a moderate to heavy snowfall.”
Temperatures during the upcoming mid-week period will be below normal, topping out near 30 but plunging into the mid-teens overnight.
Government forecasters also are highlighting the expected arrival in the Northeast of the coast-to-coast storm that dumped up to five feet of snow in the Sierras of Nevada and California this weekend, with severe winter weather likely in the Northern Plains and Midwest late Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The strengthening storm will also produce very strong winds, with over 60-mph gusts in some spots,” according to AccuWeather meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine in an online post. “The high winds and heavy snow are likely to combine to create blizzard conditions, officially defined as a snowstorm with winds of 35 mph or greater and visibility of under a quarter mile.”